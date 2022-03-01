Euphoria’s make-up artists used this bestselling Glossier product for glowing, radiant make-up
The eagle-eyed will be able to spot the beloved serum in the background of an Instagram post.
There are definitely benefits to being best friends with my phone. Besides being the first comment on my friends’ Instagram posts (usually the fire emoji or dark red heart), I regularly spot popular hair and beauty products being used on famous faces. Often squirrelled away in the background or unassumingly sitting atop a counter, it’s pleasing to know that the skincare and make-up gems we know and love are also used by celebrity make-up artists and hair stylists.
Most recently, I spied a bestselling Glossier product in the make-up trailer on the set of Euphoria. Here are the details.
Spotted in the make-up trailer on the Euphoria season 2 set (nicknamed ‘Sephoria’ after the US cosmetics shop due to the sheer number of products at their disposal), make-up designer Donni Davy can be seen using Glossier’s bestselling Futuredew on Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules. If you’re struggling to see it, it’s to the right of the picture, in line with the end of Davy’s hair.
An oil-serum hybrid, Futuredew is a moisturising, radiance-giving skincare product, packed with non-greasy oils and brightening plant-based extracts. If you have dry skin, pat the product on to avoid pilling.
Images: HBO / Instagram @alexandraafrench