Bella Thorne makes a surprisingly tempting case for green hair
- Lucy Partington
From honey blonde and glossy brunette to turquoise and neon green, these celebrities seemingly cover the entire spectrum of hair colours.
The joy of hair is that it’s so changeable.
Whether you fancy chopping it all off into a bob, adding extensions or opt for one of this season’s biggest hair colour trends (gingerbread caramel, anyone?) there is a whole world of pictures you can take straight to your hairdresser.
However, the celebrity set always has and always will prove to be a valid source of hair inspiration.
Whether it’s Bella Thorne’s surprising switch to green, Britney Spears going back to brunette, Kate Middleton opting for a honey blonde hue or Mila Kunis’ turquoise dip-dye, here are the best celebrity hair colour transformations of recent times.
Bella Thorne
Dua Lipa
Known for her sleek, glossy black bob, Dua Lipa switched up her hair at the start of October with a honey blonde hue. Now, though, she’s taken things one step further and gone all-out platinum.
From the pictures it looks as though Lipa – who we recently interviewed about her style, skincare and the secrets to her success – has kept the underneath section of her hair the same dark shade we know and love her for, but the top section has been dyed a super shiny shade of bright blonde, and we’re very much into it.
Ashley Benson
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown is known for her short brunette hair (or for having a buzz cut if the first season of Stranger Things is anything to go by). But this weekend, as she made an appearance at Covent Garden’s flagship Boots store in aid of her new beauty line, Florence by Mills, it looks like she’s done a complete 180 on us. Not only has the actor gone a beautiful shade of honey blonde for autumn, but she’s also added some serious extensions.
There’s a reason honey blonde is this season’s most popular shade – it’s so versatile. We’re taking this picture to our hairdresser quick sharp.
Mila Kunis
Maisie Williams
Whoopi Goldberg
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato has been every colour under the sun, but she recently debuted a shorter, choppier style paired with an inch of neon green at the very ends on her Instagram Stories. Not many people could pull it off, but Lovato manages to without even trying.
Kate Middleton
Instead of sticking to tradition and going a few shades darker for autumn, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with a lighter, honey blonde blow-dry instead. The look was showcased on Princess Charlotte’s first day of school at the start of September.
Britney Spears
Images: Getty