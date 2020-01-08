Celebrity hair 2020: Miley Cyrus’s shaggy mullet is a gamechanger for the new decade
Miley Cyrus just debuted a shaggy mullet for 2020, and we’re obsessed. Here are the newest celebrity hair trends for the year ahead.
We can all agree that 2019 was the year of the blunt bob. Celebrities including January Jones, Fearne Cotton, Lucy Liu, Nicole Scherzinger and Jourdan Dunn all rocked the razor-sharp chop. Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Constance Wu proved it was a big year for bangs, too. And let’s not forget to give a shout out to the many colour transformations that took place, including Dua Lipa’s brunette-to-bleached locks and Maisie Williams’s rainbow of dyes.
So what has 2020 got in store for celebrity hair? Which styles and colours will we be showing photos of to our stylists? Is the bob here to stay? Let’s find out…
Celebrity hair inspiration 2020
Miley Cyrus, Ricki Lake and Kerry Washingston have already kickstarted the biggest trends with their new hair styles.
Miley Cyrus
Ricki Lake
Kerry Washington
We’re only a couple of weeks into the new year, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for the best styles that celebrities will inevitably debut over the coming months.
