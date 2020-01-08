Beauty

Miley Cyrus just debuted a shaggy mullet for 2020, and we’re obsessed. Here are the newest celebrity hair trends for the year ahead.

We can all agree that 2019 was the year of the blunt bob. Celebrities including January Jones, Fearne Cotton, Lucy Liu, Nicole Scherzinger and Jourdan Dunn all rocked the razor-sharp chop. Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Constance Wu proved it was a big year for bangs, too. And let’s not forget to give a shout out to the many colour transformations that took place, including Dua Lipa’s brunette-to-bleached locks and Maisie Williams’s rainbow of dyes.

So what has 2020 got in store for celebrity hair? Which styles and colours will we be showing photos of to our stylists? Is the bob here to stay? Let’s find out…

Celebrity hair inspiration 2020

Miley Cyrus, Ricki Lake and Kerry Washingston have already kickstarted the biggest trends with their new hair styles.

  • Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus brought in the new year with a shaggy mullet, and we are feeling its seriously 70s punk vibes. The cut is a far cry from the favoured blunt bob, with its tousled fringe and natural finish. Cyrus uploaded the new look on her Instagram, writing: “New hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC.” Will the mullet make a proper comeback in 2020?     

  • Ricki Lake

    TV legend Ricki Lake has shared a photo of her newly shaved head, revealing the very relatable reason behind doing it. Lake revealed that she has been living with hair loss on and off for almost 30 years. “I am not alone in this and my goal is to help others while at the same time unshackle myself from this quiet hell I have been living in,” she said. It’s inspiring. It’s bold. It’s liberating. 

  • Kerry Washington

    Hair chameleon Kerry Washington has worn her hair in natural curls, long braids and a sleek mid-style over recent months. She even had a pixie cut at one point. But Washington proved that the long bob – or ‘the lob’ – isn’t going anywhere in 2020. Stepping out on the Golden Globes carpet, she showed off a newly cut shoulder-skimming do, with a deep side parting and sweeping fringe. 

We’re only a couple of weeks into the new year, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for the best styles that celebrities will inevitably debut over the coming months.

