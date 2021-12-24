Kate Nightingale, consumer psychologist and founder of Style Psychology, adds that celebrity perfumes have an attractive, aspirational quality. “Purchasing celebrity perfumes can be related to ‘Ideal Self’: the future dream version of a person’s identity and lifestyle,” she explains. “As a person is working on getting closer to their imagined future, they are using various tools to help them in the process of self-development. One such tool is emulating celebrities’ identities and lifestyle via consumption.”

Lizzy, 24, is another fan of celeb perfumes. She explains that she was partly drawn to Taylor Swift’s Wonderstruck for this very reason: “I was a big fan of her – well, I still am – and I thought it was cool to smell like her, even though I don’t know if she actually wore the perfume,” she says. Nightingale adds that consumers tend to gravitate towards people, brands and celebrities that are similar in personality and values to their own. “In this case however, the similarity more often exists between a customer’s Ideal Self and the celebrity’s perceived identity and lifestyle,” she explains.

The fragrance experts at Justmylook cite Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Britney Spears as the big names that really propelled the trend forward in the early 2000s. “At that point in time, most celebrities stuck to their ‘job’ and didn’t branch out into different businesses or didn’t invest their money, making the perfumes even more exciting for fans,” the team explains. “Perfumes like this are popular because they are an accessible way for fans to relate to their favourite celebrities; their wardrobes are too expensive to copy, but the ability to smell like your favourite celeb is easy as it’s cheaper to buy the perfumes than their designer outfits.”