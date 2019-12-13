The best celebrity pixie hair cuts and crops
Kayleigh Dray
Searching for short hair inspiration? Look no further…
There’s no point denying it; the pixie hair cut is bold, beautiful, and never goes out of style. It’s the look that has been particularly everywhere at the moment, with many celebrities favouring an icy blonde hue to go with their trim.
Whether you opt for something mega short, like Kristen Stewart, prefer a punky and boyish crop, like Madonna, are a fan of all things shaggy, like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, or fancy something softer and more layered, like Brie Larson, there’s plenty of ways to wear a mini mane. And, with a good stylist, it really can be tailored to suit any face shape or style.
So, if you’re considering going for the chop, look to these A-listers for some serious pixie hair inspiration.
Which is your favourite?
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere has ditched her signature long, blonde hair.
The Nashville actress posted a picture on Twitter debuting her new look – a pixie cut with buzzed sides.
Referring to her role as Kirby Reed in 2011 movie Scream 4, in which she had a pixie cut, she tweeted, “Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys @anthonyleonard”.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
As Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made one thing very clear: hair is everything.
In that fateful episode which saw Claire (Sian Clifford) transformed into a pencil at the hands (or scissors) of Antony the hairdresser, PWB famously said: “Hair is everything. We wish it wasn’t so we could actually think about something else occasionally. But it is. It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day. We’re meant to think that it’s a symbol of power, that it’s a symbol of fertility. Some people are exploited for it and it pays your f***ing bills. Hair is everything, Antony.”
It makes sense, then, that PWB’s changing hairstyle feels like a big deal to fans of the show. She recently swapped her chic wavy bob for a shaggy tousled pixie, which she debuted at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards, and her followers promptly fell in love with it.
Anyone else have a feeling that ‘The PWB’ is going to be one of this season’s most requested haircuts?
China McClain
China McClain – perhaps best known for her role as Jennifer Pierce in CW’s Black Lightning – surprised her fans when she took to Instagram to reveal that she had cut off her iconic long hair.
“It’s gone by the way guys. I cut it off close to a year ago,” she wrote, alongside a shot of her beautiful new ‘do.
But, while they were stunned by the transformation, McClain’s fans were 100% here for it.
“Stunning,” wrote one, alongside a string of praise hand emojis.
Another, clearly a mega fan of McClain’s close crop, added: “SLAYYYYYY QUEEN! YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL!”
And even actor Storm Reid chimed in, commenting: “Hair is fire sis.”
Amen to that.
Ciara
Ciara isn’t just a singer, songwriter, dancer and model: she’s a short hair icon, too. The musician debuted a dramatic Nineties-style pixie cut at the 2019 ACE Awards, featuring choppy, textured layers and a slight (albeit very blunt) fringe.
“Chop it awf,” Ciara captioned a video of herself with the short ‘do on Instagram.
Naturally, her fans reacted positively – with many praising her for bringing back Toni Braxton’s iconic pixie crop of the Nineties.
“You giving me Toni Braxton,” one person commented, while another dubbed her “Ciara Braxton”.
Of course, Ciara being the hair chameleon we know and love, there’s every possibility that this ‘do is a wig. But, when it looks this good, we’ve no doubt that people will be showing a pic of her mini-mane to their hairdresser and requesting the exact same look for summer: after all, the best way to stay cool is to go short, isn’t it?
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union is a full-time legend, so naturally folks were excited when she shared photos of her new pixie chop to Instagram on 13 June.
“Golden buzzer glow up. Who’s next? #agt,” she captioned the photo.
Hmm, we have a feeling that the answer is going to be pretty much everyone. Who could resist a modern twist on the classic Twenties crop (think a chin-length cut styled into soft, deep waves), after all?
Brie Larson
People have a lot to say about the events of Avengers: Endgame – particularly when it comes to Brie Larson’s hair. In the first Captain Marvel film, Larson’s take on Carol Danvers had long flowing blonde locks. When it comes to Endgame, though, she has a brand new haircut: a short, textured pixie cut style that immediately shows the world that she means business. It was a careful decision on behalf of the film’s hair and make-up teams: in 2012, the comic book character upon which Larson’s character is based was essentially “rebooted” by DeConnick, who rebranded the character with a military-looking costume. She also focused on Captain Marvel’s history as a fighter pilot and borrowed the swagger and attitude of record-setting pilot Chuck Yeager for the character – which meant that she swapped Carol’s middle-parted hair of the earlier comics for the shorter ‘do we see in Endgame.
Essentially, Carol shedding the hair on-screen is just the next step in her evolution of the character. And, whether Larson decides to replicate the look in real life or not, this is certainly one iconic pixie cut that’s going to be inspiring Marvel fans for years to come.
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith has never been afraid to experiment with her hair, and has recently been sporting a mohawk pixie with shaved sides and a pile of curls on top. On Wednesday 27 March, though, she updated her ‘do with a bright, buttery blonde dye job.
Reminding fans that it’s a throwback to a style she regularly wore throughout the Nineties, she captioned the shot: “When that Sandy blonde drip you use to rock in the 90s still goes hard.”
Ida Marie Nielsen
In Vikings, Ida Marie Nielsen’s Margrethe had long blonde waves. Now, though, the actress has broken free with a pixie cut – and, as seen in her most recent Instagram Stories post, dyed it bright yellow, too. B
In the caption she wrote: ‘Yellow hair, don’t care,’ before thanking her hairdressers for making her look ‘incredibly original’.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington debuted a chic and classic pixie cut at Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars party in February 2019, much to the delight of Scandal fans.
Emilia Clarke
Actress Emilia Clarke took to Instagram to share her hair transformation, likening it to celebrity couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt’s matching hairstyles in the Nineties.
“Me: I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same haircut,” she wrote.
Scroll down to see other hair changes the actress has made over the years.
Katy Perry
Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2018, Ultra Violet, is said to represent “originality, inventiveness, forward thinking and non-conformity”. As such, it has become a pretty big presence in the fashion and beauty world – most recently via Katy Perry’s head.
The singer’s hairstylist, Rick Henry, recently shared a photo of the Firework singer on his Instagram, revealing that she has swapped her blonde bob – last seen at the season finale of American Idol – for a super-short (and very purple) pixie cut.
“First show of the European leg [of Perry’s Witness tour],” he captioned the shot.
“Introducing… Blueberry Crush!”
Perry shared the picture on her own feed, writing: “Just call me the purple Teletubby, OK?”
For those interested in copying Perry’s look, Henry told Elite Daily that he used Joico Colour Intensity Colour Butter (a very purse-friendly £3.98) to achieve the look, mixing half an ounce of the stuff with 2 ounces of Joico K-Pak Intense Hydrator Treatment’s (£15.86) and applying it to Perry’s clean, damp locks.
He then let it sit for 10 minutes, rinsed it out, shampooed again and voila: purple perfection!
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette’s poetic lyrics and brutal imagery were a big deal to women everywhere when Jagged Little Pill hit airwaves in 1995: it lent power to a burst of rage that felt, somehow, uniquely female – because it wasn’t about being difficult, or contrary, or simply ‘angry’. No, it was about being a woman in a misogynist society, making your voice heard, and refusing to let anyone silence you.
And, with her album now being transformed into a musical, it seems oddly fitting that Morissette has stepped out with a jagged little pixie cut.
The musician, who is well-known for her longer locks, debuted her new short hairdo while posing for photos backstage at the Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen.
She teamed her new look with some seriously vintage glasses (complete with a gold chain), along with a white short sleeve dress and a skeleton purse.
Hmm. Anyone else suddenly feeling the urge to go short and blast out a rendition of You Oughta Know?
Blake Lively
The name ‘Blake Lively’ is almost synonymous with long, beachy waves. However, the actor has been experimenting with a series of new looks for her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section – the latest of which is a textured dark pixie cut, which she’s made a point of showcasing on Instagram. However, it remains unclear at this point whether or not she really has gone for a chop, or whether she’s opted to don a wig for this project. We guess only time will tell…
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes has returned to the spotlight – and she’s done it with a stunning new pixie cut, too.
During an appearance at the FAO Schwarz pop up store in New York City’s Bergdorf Goodman, the actor revealed that she went for the chop as part of a new movie role, telling PEOPLE: “It’s for a role. I’m getting ready to play a woman in a movie called The Doorman.
“She’s an ex-Marine and she’s a warrior. I’m excited. I’m training. I’m sore.”
Her stylist added that it took three trips to the salon to perfect the cut, explaining: “We were trying to find a balance between something feminine but kickass… and it kind got shorter and shorter and shorter.”
We’re big fans.
Katy Perry
Perry has stepped away from her signature jet black locks for a bleach blonde makeover, and we can see why. The songstress has given herself an edge with an extra short fringe, and in the process highlighted her piercing eyes.
She first shared her updated look with her followers on Snapchat and her ‘do is now even rumored to be portrayed in Taylor Swift’s new video, Look What You Made Me Do.
Evan Rachel Wood
Not all pixie cuts are created equal, as Wood expertly shows with this dramatic style.
Having worked a shorter look for a while, the actress and musician clearly decided to take things up a notch at this year’s Costume Institute Gala where she let loose with high volume and a faded blue twist on the pastel coloured hair trend.
Janelle Monae
If there’s one thing a haircut like this is perfect for, it’s rocking a hair accessory. Without all those extra locks, an ornate hair piece like this can really shine – something that Monae clearly knows all too well by exhibiting this gold, gilded beauty.
We love the musician’s history of experiential styles (we all remember the giant quiff), but this might just be our favourite yet.
Kristen Wiig
Comedy mastermind Wiig has a lot to smile about. Famous for championing more roles for women in the film industry with her work on the smash-hit film Bridesmaids and the all-female ensemble cast in the recent Ghostbusters re-make, she’s one heck of a lady.
But another thing this writer and actress can smile about is her hair, thanks to this enviable crop. Full of volume, block-y texture and a plethora of expertly blended shades, you’ll see us waving about her picture in our local hairdressers by the weekend.
Cara Delevingne
With her tiny, impish features and mischievous eye-twinkle, there’s no doubt Delevingne was born to rock a pixie cut. Although, being a global supermodel probably doesn’t hurt when trying to pull off this ‘do either.
Since having the chop, the actress hasn’t shied away from experimenting with colour, opting for an icy blonde shade before testing out this magical looking lilac.
Frankie Bridge
Yes, we know that this certain The Saturdays star has always been famed for her short hair, so a picture of her in a pixie cut gallery could be called ever-so-slightly predictable.
But what we’re giving the singer extra pixie points for is her new blonde shade, which we have to say, suits her just as much as her natural brown. Also, can we just have a moment for that t-shirt?
Kristen Stewart
Joining the ranks of Katy Perry and Cara Delevingne, Stewart has stepped out with not just any ol’ pixie cut, but a leopard-esque, blonde-tinged version of the style.
Seizing the colour of the moment, the Twilight actress and face of Chanel oozes androgynous chic with her uber-crop.
Lena Dunham
The star and creator of HBO’s Girls has always been brilliantly bold with her look – but fans were definitely surprised when she unveiled a punky new pixie cut on Instagram.
Describing her new style in her inimitable way, Dunham captioned the shot: “Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for.”
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz has never been afraid to experiment with her hair – but fans were still on tenterhooks when the actor and musician teased her new look on Instagram with a photo of a pile of blonde hair on the floor of a salon. She captioned it simply: “Oh sh*t: part 1.”
A few hours later, the Big Little Lies star shared a selfie of her platinum-blonde buzz cut, and captioned it: “Oh sh*t: part 2.”
We echo the sentiments of Instagram users everywhere when we say that we “love it”.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry certainly isn’t afraid of experimenting with her look – so we weren’t too surprised to learn that the Chained to the Rhythm star had decided to go for the chop.
On Thursday 2 March, she unveiled a platinum pixie crop on Instagram; think lots of layering on top, a sweeping side-parting, and shaved sides, for a little extra oomph.
Thanking her hairdresser on Instagram, she wrote: “I wasn’t ready ‘til now.”
Dawn O'Porter
Dawn O’Porter’s chic dark bob and heavy fringe may be iconic, but the TV presenter and vintage fashion expert decided to go for the chop in February 2017 – and unveiled a seriously retro pixie to her fans on Instagram.
“It's so short,” she wrote. “But I have my safety blanket (fringe). I've been a mega fan of Vidal Sassons 5 point cut for so many years. This isnt an exact version but right for me. I didn't even know I was going to do this last night. Just woke up and did it.
“Felt so right getting it done at @edenbyedensassoon by @shaydempsey1. Thanks for being brave with me, Shay. Gulp!!”
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig, who has never been afraid to experiment with her hair, debuted a bright blonde pixie crop during a teaser for the 19 November 2016 episode of Saturday Night Live.
The Ghostbusters star’s new look appeared to have been inspired by Mia Farrow’s famous close crop, with blonde highlights framing her face in a cut that ends right at her ears.
Image: SNL
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams first debuted her pixie cut in May 2010.
She later revealed to Elle magazine that she had a very personal reason for going for the chop, explaining that it was a tribute to her late fiancé, Heath Ledger, who passed away in January 2008.
"I cut it for the one straight man who has ever liked short hair and I wear it in memorial of somebody who really loved it," she said.
Image: Rex Pictures
Lupita Nyong'o
Is there a makeup or hair look that actress Lupita Nyong’o can’t pull off? We are obsessed with her fierce pixie.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson was warned not to cut her hair short by almost everyone she knew, but she wasn’t prepared to give up on her pixie crop dreams.
“Everybody kept saying, 'Don't cut your hair! You might hate it!'" she told Refinery29.
“[But I asked myself] Why am I letting other people tell me what to do?”
The finished result is effortlessly chic and elegant, so we imagine Scarlett is very pleased she ignored all the naysayers.
Image: Rex Pictures
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway’s elfin crop was voted one of the most influential celebrity haircuts of all time, and it’s easy to see why.
Speaking about how her life changed once she opted for the pixie, Anne told Glamour: “People are warmer to me. Also, I'm a fairly shy person, and [in the past] on days when I didn't want to deal with the world, I'd wear a hat and pull my hair around me and hide. I can't do that now. I have to be me all the time.”
She added: “And it's changed my habits, because if I was having a bad skin day, I could have a good hair day. Now I have no hair, so I have to take better care of myself because I'm all face!”
Image: Rex Pictures
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman famously shaved her head for her role in V For Vendetta – which grew out just in time for her to show off a beautifully gamine pixie cut on the red carpet at the premiere.
She said to Black Film at the time: “I was excited to have the opportunity to throw vanity away for a little and go around with no hair.
“Making a dramatic change that isn't reversible is always a worthy experience, and that sort of gave me the courage to do it.”
Image: Rex Pictures
Rihanna
Rihanna constantly strives for change when it comes to both her music and her hair, which means that she’s rocked a number of styles over the years. One of our absolute favourites, however, was this layered and sweeping pixie cut – it definitely added an edgy, modern day twist to the Audrey Hepburn-esque style.
Image: Rex Pictures
Audrey Tautou
Audrey Tautou is proof that every woman should take the plunge and get a short haircut at some point in their lives – mainly because she made the pixie her own when she kept her natural waves in the mix. Eternally chic style.
Image: Rex Pictures
Audrey Hepburn
If we were to list the most iconic pixie haircuts, Audrey Hepburn’s romantic crop would definitely take the number one slot. Utterly fearless, the short style was truly daring for the time – and signified a fearless woman who didn’t need to hair to hide behind her hair.
Image: Rex Pictures
Emma Watson
Emma Watson celebrated the end of her time as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise by chopping off her long brunette hair. Her layered pixie gave off a ‘70s free spirit vibe – and encouraged countless women to go short, too.
Describing the experience as liberating, Emma famously said at the time: “It felt amazing. I love it. I missed all that experimentation that most teenagers go through.
"I've wanted to do this since I was about 16, so as soon as I had the chance I was like, 'Right. This is it.''
Image: Rex Pictures
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan’s bold and heavily-textured pixie cut proved once and for all that short hair could be just as exciting as long.
Image: Rex Pictures
Halle Berry
Halle Berry has rocked a number of hairstyles over the years, but it’s her signature pixie crop that has become iconic.
So it’s unsurprising that the X-Men star feels more confident when sporting a mini mane.
“I love short hair—that’s me, that’s who I am. I just feel confident and feel like my best self when I have short hair,” she told ELLE.
Image: Rex Pictures
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron left fans stunned when she stepped out at the 85th Annual Academy Awards with a brand-new pixie cut. But, despite being surrounded by the flowing locks of her fellow A-listers, Charlize had no regrets about going for the chop.
“It's the most freeing thing,” she said. “I highly recommend it. I think every woman should do it.”
Image: Rex Pictures
Kate Moss
In 2001, the supermodel ditched her long locks for a pixie cut that was easier to fit into her jet-setting diary.
Her hairstylist James Brown called, "very easy to maintain. She washes it, blow-dries and goes."
Image: Rex Pictures
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson is famed for switching up her look on a regular basis, but the Oscar-winning actress is definitely a fan of her shorter ‘dos.
Raving about her pixie cut to the press, she said: “It’s so easy! Then I get to explore myself and find my new swag with this!
“You know, it changes your wardrobe, your style, your flavour, so I’m getting used to it!”
Image: Rex Pictures
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley’s cut her hair into a pixie for a film role, but the Pride & Prejudice star made sure the style was well and truly her own with an edgy ombré colour overhaul.
Image: Rex Pictures
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow first appeared on the silver screen with a cascade of thick hair – but, for Rosemary’s Baby in 1968, the actress allowed Vidal Sassoon to trim her locks to within a mere inch of her head. The look became one of the most iconic of all time, and really helped to propel the pixie cut into the halls of follicle fame.
Image: Rex Pictures
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder’s rebellious attitude was often reflected in her personal style – and never more so than in her pixie cut, which she’s had on-and-off since she was a 12-year-old.
In an interview with Allure, she explained: “I used to always trim it myself. I enjoy having short hair a lot. I've obviously gone back and forth a lot, but I don't know if I can really pull it off anymore.
"The in-between stages are awful."
Image: Rex Pictures
Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco debuted a very short layered crop hairstyle in 2014 – which was a pretty big deal for the actress, as she’d been sporting long blonde tresses for over two decades.
She told Women’s Health at the time: “I haven’t had my hair cut in over 20 years. I was ready for a change -- I felt like I needed to reinvent myself and that cut was awesome.
"And I kept seeing people cutting their hair shorter and shorter, and I thought, it’s only a few more inches, and I talked to my hair dresser and we cut it. I loved it, I didn’t want to stop. I am surprised I did not shave my head."
Image: Rex Pictures
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin loves her pixie haircut so much that she’s had a wig clause written into all of her film and television contracts.
She told InStyle: "I find it hard to express myself when I’m growing out a very bad character haircut.
“As long as I can wear a wig, I can be any character and in real life I can be myself.”
Image: Rex Pictures
Twiggy
Twiggy took the plunge with a pixie haircut in 1966, later describing it as the haircut that launched her career.
Speaking to the Mail Online, she said: “I was a bit shocked initially, as I didn’t know what [my stylist] was going to do — and I’m not sure he did either.
“Thank goodness I took the plunge!”
Image: Rex Pictures
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence was famed for her tumbling tresses, so I came as a surprise to fans when the Oscar winner cropped them into a pixie.
However she had a very good reason for doing it.
She said: “I just did it to make Francis [the director of the Hunger Games] mad. I did it just to annoy him. He totally thought it was me giving him the finger.”
The real-life Katniss Everdeen was kidding, obviously – she had to crop it short to give it time to heal after all of those on-screen hair transformations.
“It's just fried from being dyed so much,” said Jennifer.
Image: Rex Pictures
Rita Ora
Rita Ora often switches up her look with wigs and extensions, but fans were enamoured with her platinum pixie crop, complete with long layers and a soft, face-framing fringe. What did you think of her short hair ‘do?
Image: Rex Pictures
Lena Dunham
The Girls creator debuted her pixie crop in 2015 during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. When he complimented her new look, she replied: "Thank you so much, I'm premiering it right now on the show.”
Image: Rex Pictures
Katy Perry
Katy Perry claimed that she had been inspired by Kris Jenner’s chic black pixie cut when she unveiled her textured mini mane on Instagram – but, as it later transpired, her look was achieved using a very realistic-looking wig. Which was a shame, really, as there’s no denying that Katy looked good with short hair.
Image: Rex Pictures
Zendaya
Zendaya unveiled a pixie crop at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, which completely divided opinion; some fans loved it, others slated her for her new “Kris Jenner hairstyle”.
The entertainer confidently shot down her critics, posting a range of selfies captioned “short hair don’t care”… before revealing that she was, in fact, wearing a wig.
What do you think of her faux pixie?
Image: Rex Pictures
Victoria Beckham
Forget the fashion designer's iconic posh bob (or 'pob', as we prefer to call it); in 2008, it was all about Victoria Beckham's textured pixie cut.
Image: Rex Pictures
Madonna
In 1986, the world became obsessed with Madonna’s bleached blonde and boyish pixie crop.
Image: Getty Pictures
Sienna Miller
Back in 2006, Sienna lopped off her blonde locks into a pixie crop – although she later admitted she wasn’t a fan of her mini mane.
She told People: “I took a picture of Winona Ryder into a branch of [salon chain] Toni & Guy in an effort to achieve her pixie cut, but when I walked out I looked as if I had a helmet on.
“My boyfriend at the time opened the door and closed it in my face.”
Image: Rex Pictures
Agyness Deyn
The platinum blonde pixie was Agyness Deyn's signature hairstyle for many years – and it’s easy to see why, isn’t it?
Image: Rex Pictures
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes opted for a layered pixie cut with plenty of texture when Suri Cruise was first born, as she found it easier to maintain with a baby.
She told Into The Gloss: “I went with a pixie cut when my daughter was really young. It was easy—I mean, it was really easy.”
However, as it turns out, pixie cuts aren’t to everyone’s taste.
She said: “I missed my long hair. Especially after a long winter, all I want is sexy, summer hair.”
Image: Rex Pictures
Elsa Pataky
Spanish actress Elsa Pataky went for the chop in 2012, opting for a beachy pixie cut that required minimal styling on a day-to-day basis. It framed her heart-face perfectly, didn’t it?
Image: Rex Pictures
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley joined the ranks of stars with pixie cuts in 2013, after her appearance in The Fault In Our Stars.
“I love it. It’s so easy, man,” she said at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills. “I’ve always wanted to cut my hair … so it’s exciting to be able to just be free and chop it off.”
Clearly it made a big impression on the star, as she’s still sporting her cropped hair now.
Image: Rex Pictures
Elise Neal
We have long been fans of Elise Neal’s soft and sweeping pixie cut; it frames her features perfectly, doesn’t it?
Cilla Black
Cilla Black shook up the 60s with her deep copper pixie cut – and it’s just as much requested in the salons today as it ever was.
Image: Rex Pictures
Julianne Hough
When Julianne Hough debuted her pixie cut, a lot of people were surprised she had cut off her long blonde locks.
However the actress and dancer was unperturbed by the reaction, telling E! News: "I've had short hair before [and] I got extensions for a little project I was doing and I was just ready to take ‘em out.
“I decided that day. I was like, you know, just cut it off."
Image: Rex Pictures
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus’ short blonde pixie cut was a very dramatic change from her Hannah Montana days, helping to separate the actress and singer from her Disney persona.
Miley later admitted that it was 60s icon Twiggy who served as her short hair inspiration, and that her mini mane had helped her feel more in control of her own identity.
Tweeting a photo of her haircut to fans, she said at the time: “Never felt more me in my whole life."
Image: Rex Pictures
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks had been dreaming of short hair for ages before she got the chop – and she shared the finished result proudly on social media.
“Snip #NotTooShort” she captioned the image, later adding: “It’s about time. Mom, I finally did it.”
The model’s mini mane definitely suits her, doesn’t it?
Image: Rex Pictures
Goldie Hawn
Much like her daughter, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn is just as famous for her blonde tresses as she is her acting abilities. But the comedy star bravely went for the chop in 1968, transforming her long locks into a shaggy pixie for Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.
Image: Getty Pictures
Rose McGowan
Actress and director Rose McGowan cut her hair into a jagged pixie cut to prove a point about femininity.
Speaking to Elle, she said: "I never really got haircuts, because my whole life as an actress, people would tell me, 'Rose, you can't cut your hair because then, nobody will want to f**k you, and then you won't get parts.' And the sick thing is, I believed them.
“But once I finished Dawn, and it was selected for Sundance, I realized, why should I care what people think about how I look? Why should anyone care how I look more than what I'm doing? It's bulls**t."
Image: Rex Pictures
Frankie Sandford
Frankie Sandford – who makes up 1/5 of British girl group The Saturdays – is so famed for her pixie crop that fans were completely blown away when she added long brunette extensions to her hair recently.
Image: Rex Pictures
Bex Taylor-Klaus
Bex Taylor-Klaus – better known to Netflix junkies as Audrey from the Scream TV series – has sported a dark elfin crop ever since she appeared as Bullet in The Killing.
Speaking about her look, she said: "I've had really short hair for a while. I'd dress in baggy clothing. I'd always have fun with having the shock value of being different, whether it's punk, goth or androgyny.
"It's always entertaining."
Image: Rex Pictures
Tais Araujo
Tais Araujo chose a chocolate brown pixie cut for her sleek and classic red carpet style at the Cannes film premiere of The Immigrant – it just sums up everything we love about Old Hollywood glamour.
Image: Rex Pictures
Images: Rex Pictures, Getty Pictures, Instagram