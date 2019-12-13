Phoebe Waller-Bridge

As Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has made one thing very clear: hair is everything.

In that fateful episode which saw Claire (Sian Clifford) transformed into a pencil at the hands (or scissors) of Antony the hairdresser, PWB famously said: “Hair is everything. We wish it wasn’t so we could actually think about something else occasionally. But it is. It’s the difference between a good day and a bad day. We’re meant to think that it’s a symbol of power, that it’s a symbol of fertility. Some people are exploited for it and it pays your f***ing bills. Hair is everything, Antony.”

It makes sense, then, that PWB’s changing hairstyle feels like a big deal to fans of the show. She recently swapped her chic wavy bob for a shaggy tousled pixie, which she debuted at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards, and her followers promptly fell in love with it.

Anyone else have a feeling that ‘The PWB’ is going to be one of this season’s most requested haircuts?