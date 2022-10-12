If you’re into skincare, chances are you’ve heard of ceramides. But while you might be familiar with ceramide-packed skincare formulas (hello, CeraVe), it turns out that ceramides are actually a really important part of our haircare routines, too. Need a refresher in ceramides? You’ve come to the right place. Below, we debunk what ceramides are, why they’re important (in both our skincare and haircare routines) and list where you can find them. Keep reading for everything you need to know about ceramides in haircare…

What are ceramides?

Ceramides are a naturally occurring lipid (a type of fat) that form the protective, outermost layer of our skin – known as the skin barrier. This skin barrier is basically the first line of defence between our skin and the outside world, fighting off environmental aggressors like free radicals, pollution, UV light and other irritants, while keeping our skin protected and helping to retain that all-important moisture. And it’s a similar story when it comes to our hair.

How ceramides affect our hair

Similarly to the ceramides in our skin, ceramides are naturally occurring in our hair too. They’re one of three types of fatty acids found inside the cuticle of the hair shaft, which work to protect the hair and keep moisture locked in. If you imagine a strand of hair under a microscope, each hair follicle is made up of cuticles which (when healthy and strong) lay flat against the hair shaft. Ceramides act as a smoothing, protective film on the hair – keeping moisture in and allowing your hair to remain strong, healthy and shiny. But damage to the hair shaft (from things like heat styling, colouring and over-processing the hair) can result in these ceramides being lost. This opens up the hair cuticle and allows moisture to escape, which can result in dry, frizzy and coarse-feeling hair. So, replacing and replenishing lost ceramides can help to rebuild that protective barrier which is key to keeping your hair in tip-top condition.

What ingredients should you look out for?

Luckily for us, ceramides are included in lots of hair products – from shampoos and conditioners to nourishing hair masks. These ceramides can be either naturally occurring (look for ingredients such as hemp seed oil, kukui oil, sunflower oil, wheat germ oil, safflower oil and grapeseed oil) or synthetic (which are often labelled as: 2-oleamido, 1-3 octadecanediol).

The best ceramide hair products

