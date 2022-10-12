All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
One of skincare’s buzziest ingredients is now infiltrating our hair care products too. Here’s why you should be looking out for ceramides in your hair care products, too…
If you’re into skincare, chances are you’ve heard of ceramides. But while you might be familiar with ceramide-packed skincare formulas (hello, CeraVe), it turns out that ceramides are actually a really important part of our haircare routines, too.
Need a refresher in ceramides? You’ve come to the right place. Below, we debunk what ceramides are, why they’re important (in both our skincare and haircare routines) and list where you can find them. Keep reading for everything you need to know about ceramides in haircare…
What are ceramides?
Ceramides are a naturally occurring lipid (a type of fat) that form the protective, outermost layer of our skin – known as the skin barrier. This skin barrier is basically the first line of defence between our skin and the outside world, fighting off environmental aggressors like free radicals, pollution, UV light and other irritants, while keeping our skin protected and helping to retain that all-important moisture. And it’s a similar story when it comes to our hair.
How ceramides affect our hair
Similarly to the ceramides in our skin, ceramides are naturally occurring in our hair too. They’re one of three types of fatty acids found inside the cuticle of the hair shaft, which work to protect the hair and keep moisture locked in.
If you imagine a strand of hair under a microscope, each hair follicle is made up of cuticles which (when healthy and strong) lay flat against the hair shaft. Ceramides act as a smoothing, protective film on the hair – keeping moisture in and allowing your hair to remain strong, healthy and shiny. But damage to the hair shaft (from things like heat styling, colouring and over-processing the hair) can result in these ceramides being lost. This opens up the hair cuticle and allows moisture to escape, which can result in dry, frizzy and coarse-feeling hair.
So, replacing and replenishing lost ceramides can help to rebuild that protective barrier which is key to keeping your hair in tip-top condition.
What ingredients should you look out for?
Luckily for us, ceramides are included in lots of hair products – from shampoos and conditioners to nourishing hair masks. These ceramides can be either naturally occurring (look for ingredients such as hemp seed oil, kukui oil, sunflower oil, wheat germ oil, safflower oil and grapeseed oil) or synthetic (which are often labelled as: 2-oleamido, 1-3 octadecanediol).
The best ceramide hair products
Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner Duo
A must-have for coloured hair, this shampoo and conditioner double act is formulated with colour-preserving actives and a blend of both natural and synthetic ceramides to mend and prevent breakage.
Shop Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner Duo at Lookfantastic, £34
Hairstory Hair Balm
Perfect for giving curls a frizz-free finish, this lightweight cream adds moisture, helps to define curls and revive over-processed hair without feeling crunchy, sticky or gelled.
Kérastase Resistance Masque Therapiste
If your skin is extremely damaged or over-processed, this is the mask for you. The buttery texture remains lightweight on the hair, helping to revitalise hair strands and lock in moisture with its blend of natural and synthetic ceramides.
Shop Kérastase Resistance Masque Therapiste at Lookfantastic, £30
Matrix Total Results Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking 20 Benefits Treatment Spray
Nourish, repair and protect locks in just 60 seconds with this super-speedy multi-tasking protectant spray. It helps to prevent breakage and split ends, while taming frizz and defending against heat damage. A real hair hero.
Matrix Total Results Miracle Creator Multi-Tasking 20 Benefits Treatment Spray at Lookfantastic, £14.50
Nexxus Humectress Ultimate Moisturizing Conditioner
Give your hair a salon-worthy treatment every time you wash with this ultra-nourishing conditioner. It helps to fortify the surface of your hair, restoring natural protective barriers that lock in moisture for 24 hours. Apply after shampooing and wait three minutes before rinsing away.
Shop Nexxus Humectress Ultimate Moisturizing Conditioner at Boots, £10
OGX Frizz-Free+ Keratin Smoothing Oil Shampoo
You don’t have to fork out a fortune on great haircare – this budget-friendly formula does just the job with its ceramide, keratin and argan oil formula. Plus, its tropical fragrance leaves hair smelling divine.
Shop OGX Frizz-Free+ Keratin Smoothing Oil Shampoo at Superdrug, £8.49
Redken Extreme Anti-Snap Treatment
Enriched with strengthening ceramide and proteins, this five-in-one spray helps to repair and replenish damaged hair, smoothing the appearance of split ends while reducing the risk of further breakage.
Shop Redken Extreme Anti-Snap Treatment at Lookfantastic, £22.50
Redken Extreme Mask Strength Builder
Use as a daily conditioner or leave-on for a treatment mask, this ultra-nourishing formula delivers a unique 3D Repair Complex of proteins, ceramide and lipids to provide internal strength, cuticle reinforcement and protective resurfacing to each and every strand.
Shop Redken Extreme Mask Strength Builder at Lookfantastic, £28
L'Oréal Professionnel SteamPod Protective Smoothing Serum
Designed to be used alongside the L’Oréal Professionnel SteamPod (but equally as effective on its own) this oil-packed serum helps leave your ends looking frizz-free, soft and naturally shiny. Apply to dry hair as a finishing touch once styled.
Shop L’Oréal Professionnel SteamPod Protective Smoothing Serum at Feelunique, £18.15
Vichy Dercos Fortifying Hair Conditioner
A great option for weak-feeling strands, this conditioner is infused with a combination of aminexil, B vitamins and ceramides, to help strengthen weak and fragile hair structures.
Shop Vichy Dercos Fortifying Hair Conditioner at Boots, £12.50
Main image: courtesy of brands