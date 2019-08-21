“Ceramides are already found naturally within our skin. They play a super-important role in keeping its structure strong and healthy by bonding the cells together on the surface forming a solid protective layer. That layer holds onto hydration and protects against damage giving the skin its plump, hydrated, balanced appearance,” leading celebrity facialist Michaella Bolder tells Stylist.

If we’re already born with our own stash of ceramides, you might be wondering why we really need skincare spiked with them.

“Our natural ceramide reserves can become depleted with age,” adds Bolder, “That barrier also takes a beating from things like sun damage, hot water or harsh soaps. Considering ceramides make up over 50% of our skin’s composition, you can imagine how important it is to keep those levels up.

“Topping them up with ceramide creams, serums, oils or cleansers is important for healthy, happy skin,” adds Bolder.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the unsung hero ingredient as we reveal the best ceramide products with approval from Bolder and other experts…