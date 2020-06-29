CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, £7.12

Cleansers can be tricky ground to cover. When I’m wearing make-up, I need a cleanser that can take it off effectively, but still nourish and not aggrivate my skin. It’s actually quite a big ask.

But, this foaming cleanser does it all. As long as I wet my skin beforehand, the gloopy gel transforms into a lightweight foam that lifts make-up (including foundation, mascara and eyebrow wax) with ease. Working it into my skin for a few minutes, I was so impressed with how well it took off my make-up and any redness was pretty minimal due to the use of redness-reducing ingredient, niacinamide in the foam.

Foaming cleansers can leave skin feeling stripped of its moisture, but this foaming cleanser is different. My skin didn’t feel tight or dry, it felt clean and free from excess oil.

Using this cleanser in the morning works just as well to remove the skincare I had applied the night before.

Redness is minimised, oil-levels are stable and my skin looks and feels cleaner.

Shop CeraVe Foaming Cleanser at Feel Unique, £7.12