This is why Charlize Theron wore a Tiffany’s bracelet in her hair at the SAG Awards
- Hanna Ibraheem
- Published
Charlize Theron nailed the embellished hair trend at the SAG Awards 2020. But the reason behind her look was entirely relatable…
There were a lot of highlights from the 2020 SAG Awards. After its Oscars snub, Parasite won big, Jennifer Aniston received her first SAG in 24 years and don’t get us started on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s emotional speech.
Alongside the show highs, there were plenty of red carpet moments, too. Namely, Charlize Theron’s hair.
The Bombshell actress attended the ceremony with an embellished hairline. As well as looking chic, the reason behind her sparkling hairline was incredibly relatable.
Speaking on the red carpet, the actor said, “I didn’t have time to do my roots. So my lovely friend Adir said, ‘Why don’t we throw a Tiffany necklace or bracelet in there?’”
Her hairstylist Adir Abergil adorned Theron’s roots with a Tiffany & Co. Victoria Line diamond bracelet.
He secured the bracelet in place by weaving a tiny French plait along her centre parting and pinned the bracelet to it.
Theron wasn’t the only one to wear sparkle in her hair. Here are some of our other favourite hair embellishments of the night…
Chloe Coleman
Michelle Williams
America Ferrera
Main image: Getty