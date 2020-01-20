This is why Charlize Theron wore a Tiffany’s bracelet in her hair at the SAG Awards

There were a lot of highlights from the 2020 SAG Awards. After its Oscars snub, Parasite won big, Jennifer Aniston received her first SAG in 24 years and don’t get us started on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s emotional speech.

Alongside the show highs, there were plenty of red carpet moments, too. Namely, Charlize Theron’s hair.

The Bombshell actress attended the ceremony with an embellished hairline. As well as looking chic, the reason behind her sparkling hairline was incredibly relatable.