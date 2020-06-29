You can now buy Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare on ASOS
- Lucy Partington
Cult make-up and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury is now available on ASOS – but it’s not staying forever. Here’s what you need to know.
Over the last few months the range of beauty products available on ASOS Face + Body has been seriously levelled-up.
From Nars to Mac, Clinique and The Ordinary, so many of everybody’s favourite brands can now be bought along with a new holiday wardrobe, a new pair of trainers and whatever else just accidentally ends up in your virtual shopping basket.
Now, cult brand Charlotte Tilbury is joining the party and a curated selection of both make-up and skincare are now available online. It’s not just products, though, there’s also a dedicated hub packed with all the red carpet and backstage secrets Charlotte has picked up throughout her incredible 28-year career working with the world’s most famous celebrities – she counts Kate Moss, Amal Clooney and Naomi Campbell as clients.
There are also planned masterclasses that will be led by Sofia Tilbury, product and content creator and brand ambassador, which will include video tutorials, challenges and live Q&A sessions across the ASOS social channels.
In terms of products available, there is 42 products available including the Pillow Talk collection of eyeshadow, lipsticks and lip liners; the now-iconic Magic Cream that the brand is best known for; Film Star Bronze and Glow palette; Airbrush Flawless Foundation which is available in 44 shades; along with the selection of the limited edition lipsticks created in homage to people including Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vegara and her mum, Patsy.
Charlotte Tilbury will be available on ASOS for three months – and we assume that if the partnership goes well then it’ll probably be extended, although that’s yet to be confirmed by either brand.
Until then, shop to your heart’s content, and if you’ve been looking for an excuse to become a premier customer – which means free next day delivery – then consider this it.
Main image: Getty