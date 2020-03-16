I usually take big, bold beauty claims with a pinch of salt. Read between the lines, and you’ll soon realise that the mind-blowing promise plastered over the bottle isn’t so solid after all, featuring caveats like you need to use it five times a day for the rest of eternity to see results, or it’ll make skin LOOK smoother, more even etc, but on closer inspection, nothing will have changed at all.

But when Charlotte Tilbury’s latest launch hit my desk — a collection of eyeshadow palettes and eyeliners named Eye Colour Magic — its accompanying claim was so simple and straightforward, that it really piqued my interest.