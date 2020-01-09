Golden Globes mania gave us plenty of looks to admire, but the lipstick that those including Salma Hayek, Michelle Williams and Busy Phillipps were all wearing? Charlotte Tilbury’s perfectly neutral pink lipstick, Pillow Talk of course.

Since the launch of Pillow Talk in 2017, many have coined the lipstick the perfect neutral shade, and it was at the Golden Globes where she revealed the launch of a pillow talk collection.

According to the brand, one Pillow Talk lipstick sells every 1.4 minutes, so it’s no surprise that a collection is imminent.