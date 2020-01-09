Charlotte Tilbury are launching new lipstick shades for darker skin tones in the Pillow Talk collection and there’s more to come
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
The cult neutral pink shade is expanding into a fully fledged collection including eye shadow, eyeliner, blush and deeper pink lipsticks.
Golden Globes mania gave us plenty of looks to admire, but the lipstick that those including Salma Hayek, Michelle Williams and Busy Phillipps were all wearing? Charlotte Tilbury’s perfectly neutral pink lipstick, Pillow Talk of course.
Since the launch of Pillow Talk in 2017, many have coined the lipstick the perfect neutral shade, and it was at the Golden Globes where she revealed the launch of a pillow talk collection.
According to the brand, one Pillow Talk lipstick sells every 1.4 minutes, so it’s no surprise that a collection is imminent.
Coming in strong, there are eight products in total being released throughout January and February, and the first – the limited edition Instant Eye Palette (£60.00) – covers the perfect shimmer and matte nude browns and pinks.
It differs from the previous edition of the palette in Starry Eyes to Hypnotise, and is split into four main areas: the Day and Desk shades are the most subtle creams and pinks, whereas Date and Dream cover the darker browns and pinks for the perfect evening eye look.
Adding to the eye looks, the next drops in the collection will include a matching dark berry pillow talk eyeliner, an expansion on the original Pillow Talk lipstick with new shades medium and a darker mauve aptly entitled K.I.S.S.I.N.G, as well as two brand new shades of Pillow Talk eyeliner in a medium pink and deep brown.
If you’re one to match or use the same product for your blush, the Cheek to Chic blush in Pillow Talk Intense £30, is the two-tone blush that will tie the look together.
The final drop in the collection lends itself to that classic Charlotte Tilbury glow with the beauty light wand coming in the original shade Pillow Talk and Pillow Talk medium.
Charlotte Tilbury’s Instant Eye Palette, £60.00 is available to buy now on charlottetilbury.com.
Main Image: Charlotte Tilbury