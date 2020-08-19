“Most mascaras offer one specific benefit: they’ll either lengthen lashes, make them look thicker or give them extra curl. So the real draw of Charlotte Tilbury’s new mascara is that it promises to do it all. And better still, it actually delivers.

“The innovative brush manages to hold onto a lot of the mascara formula, which means even with just one stroke, you’re able to give the lashes a really generous coating, which surprisingly, doesn’t result in clumps. I swiped it on, and although I have fairly up-right lashes already, the brush managed to pull them even higher. But what was particularly impressive is how the wet and waxy formula sets them in place, almost instantly.

“It may be simply because I’ve not worn mascara in weeks, but I swear the fact my lashes are so fanned out makes me look and feel more alert. Either way, I don’t care, I’m into it.”