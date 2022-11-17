The Christmas adverts are well underway, our social calendars are getting scarily booked up and the high street is full of sequins and bedazzlement – there’s no denying it, the festive season is well and truly upon us. Which means you’ve probably already started thinking about Christmas presents.

But if you’re out of Christmas gift inspiration, worry not. Because here at Stylist HQ, we like to think of ourselves as Christmas gift aficionados. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, family member or colleague (or, you know, just perusing for your own pleasure) we’ve got a great beauty gift for all.

From a luxe candle to giving the gift of great skin, below we round up the best under £30 beauty gifts for Christmas 2022.