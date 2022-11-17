22 of the best beauty gifts under £30: perfect for friends, secret Santa or yourself
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether it’s for a friend, a family member or a secret Santa gift, below we round up the best beauty gifts under £30.
The Christmas adverts are well underway, our social calendars are getting scarily booked up and the high street is full of sequins and bedazzlement – there’s no denying it, the festive season is well and truly upon us. Which means you’ve probably already started thinking about Christmas presents.
But if you’re out of Christmas gift inspiration, worry not. Because here at Stylist HQ, we like to think of ourselves as Christmas gift aficionados. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, family member or colleague (or, you know, just perusing for your own pleasure) we’ve got a great beauty gift for all.
From a luxe candle to giving the gift of great skin, below we round up the best under £30 beauty gifts for Christmas 2022.
Real Techniques Everyday Essentials
Every make-up lover enjoys brand new make-up brushes – but they’re something we’re forever forgetting to replenish ourselves. Cover all bases with this fab five-piece brush set.
Shop Real Techniques Everyday Essentials at Lookfantastic, £20
Le Labo Shower Oil
We all have a friend who’s obsessed with Le Labo and while it would be lovely to gift them a full fragrance, that might not be realistic. Instead, why not gift them their favourite fragrance in body care – with this indulgent shower oil.
Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Jet Set
Perfect for jet-setters, this body care set contains three travel-friendly minis, all infused with the cult beachy fragrance of Cheirosa ’39. Plus, they’re housed in a handy travel beauty bag – double win.
Neom Real Luxuries Set
Help create a moment of relaxation with this blissfully calming candle collection. Containing a Real Luxury Scented Candle and Magnesium Body Butter, it’s ideal for relaxing and unwinding - a great grift for your friend who is forever on the go.
Huda Beauty Medium Nude Obsessions
It’s not often that you come across a really great eyeshadow palette for under £30, but Huda’s cracked it. This rich and warming nude palette suits all skin tones and makes for a gorgeous gift.
Earl of East Incense Cones
These cleansing incense cones are a great gift for that friend who really likes to make their living space an area of calming ambience and zen.
Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit
Know someone who’s forever bleaching or colouring their locks? Give them the gift of hair health with this intensive set from Olaplex. It contains everything they’ll need to bring their locks back to life.
This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle
A lovely gift for new mums, this relaxing sleep candle smells indulgent and is generous in size too.
Shop This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle at Lookfantastic, £26
Iconic London Smokey Eye Obsessed Gift Set
One for glam lovers – this Iconic London duo contains everything they’ll need to create smoky eye looks this Christmas. A palette and mascara for under £30? What’s not to like?
Shop Iconic London Smokey Eye Obsessed Gift Set at Lookfantastic, £21
Rare Beauty Eyeshadow Palette in True To Myself
This dreamy palette would make a gorgeous gift for anyone who likes experiment with their eyeshadow. It contains six matte and metallic shades, in addition to a glitter topcoat – each with a beautiful colour pay-off. We want!
Shop Rare Beauty Eyeshadow Palette in True To Myself at Space NK, £28
JVN Hair Complete Hydration Kit
This does-everything hair kit from JVN is a fab little find for your friend who’s always at the gym. With miniatures of the sell-out range, it’s perfect for on-the-go washing that feels like a salon experience.
Cowshed Winter Diffuser
Scent their space with the warming winter aroma of rose, neroli and ylang-ylang, topped with festive notes of cinnamon and clove.
Spectrum Collections Pantherine 6 Piece Eye Set
Perfect for your friend who’s never without a smoky eye, this six-piece eyeshadow set feels ultra-luxurious and makes for a great, glam gift.
Shop Spectrum Collections Pantherine 6 Piece Eye Set at Cult Beauty, £29.99
Rose Inc The Satin Lip Trio
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc lipsticks are a thoughtful gift for anyone who’s forever switching up their lippy. With three sumptuous shades in clutch-friendly sizes, it’s ideal for nights out and trips away.
Cowshed Shelfie Set
Spoil them with this Cowshed Shelfie set. The collection of seven mini hair, bath and body products allows them to discover their favourite – and keep a couple of minis with them at all times.
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Travel Candle
Who doesn’t appreciate a Jo Malone candle? And thanks to this mini travel size, you can gift them a gorgeous, luxury gift without breaking the bank.
Shop Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Travel Candle at Harvey Nichols, £25
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm
We’ve all got a colleague who’s never without a hand cream on their desk. Gift them this delightful upgrade and you’ll forever be their favourite.
Shop Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm at Harvey Nichols, £21
Charlotte Tilbury’s Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit
Have a friend who’s obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury make-up? Don’t we all. Spoil them with not one, but three lipsticks.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury’s Iconic Mini Lip Trio Kit at Harvey Nichols, £29
Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish
An expensive nail varnish might seem indulgent when we’re buying for ourselves – but they’re so appreciated as a gift. This glorious Gucci varnish is like gifting your friend a weekly manicure for months on end – what’s not to love.
Juliette Has A Gun Magnolia Bliss Discovery Set
Buying fragrance for a friend can be tough – so why not gift them a luxury fragrance discovery set instead, which allows them the opportunity to find their own favourite scent from a choice of eight.
Shop Juliette Has A Gun Magnolia Bliss Discovery Set at Selfridges, £25
Refy Universal Collection Set
Give the gift of great brows with Refy’s Universal Collection Set. Containing the award-winning brow sculpt, plus a lip gloss and gloss highlighter, it’s a full face of Refy in one handy kit.
Sunday Riley Multivitamins C.E.O Vitamin C Serum and Luna Kit
Perfect for the skincare obsessed, this little duo contains the best selling C.E.O. Vitamin C Serum and Luna Sleeping Night Oil – a powerful pair to smooth the skin and brighten the complexion.
Shop Sunday Riley Multivitamins C.E.O Vitamin C Serum and Luna Kit at Liberty London, £25
Images: courtesy of brands