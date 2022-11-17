cheap beauty gifts
Beauty

22 of the best beauty gifts under £30: perfect for friends, secret Santa or yourself

Whether it’s for a friend, a family member or a secret Santa gift, below we round up the best beauty gifts under £30.

The Christmas adverts are well underway, our social calendars are getting scarily booked up and the high street is full of sequins and bedazzlement – there’s no denying it, the festive season is well and truly upon us. Which means you’ve probably already started thinking about Christmas presents.

But if you’re out of Christmas gift inspiration, worry not. Because here at Stylist HQ, we like to think of ourselves as Christmas gift aficionados. Whether you’re shopping for a friend, family member or colleague (or, you know, just perusing for your own pleasure) we’ve got a great beauty gift for all. 

From a luxe candle to giving the gift of great skin, below we round up the best under £30 beauty gifts for Christmas 2022. 

  • Le Labo Shower Oil

    best-christmas-gifts-le-labo

    We all have a friend who’s obsessed with Le Labo and while it would be lovely to gift them a full fragrance, that might not be realistic. Instead, why not gift them their favourite fragrance in body care – with this indulgent shower oil. 

    Shop Le Labo Shower Oil at Cult Beauty, £26

  • Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Jet Set

    best-christmas-gifts-sol-de-janerio

    Perfect for jet-setters, this body care set contains three travel-friendly minis, all infused with the cult beachy fragrance of Cheirosa ’39. Plus, they’re housed in a handy travel beauty bag – double win. 

    Shop Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Jet Set at Boots, £25

  • Neom Real Luxuries Set

    best-christmas-gifts-neom

    Help create a moment of relaxation with this blissfully calming candle collection. Containing a Real Luxury Scented Candle and Magnesium Body Butter, it’s ideal for relaxing and unwinding - a great grift for your friend who is forever on the go. 

    Shop Neom Real Luxuries Set at Lookfantastic, £28

  • Huda Beauty Medium Nude Obsessions

    best-christmas-gifts-huda

    It’s not often that you come across a really great eyeshadow palette for under £30, but Huda’s cracked it. This rich and warming nude palette suits all skin tones and makes for a gorgeous gift. 

    Shop Huda Beauty Medium Nude Obsessions at Cult Beauty, £27

  • Earl of East Incense Cones

    best-christmas-gifts-

    These cleansing incense cones are a great gift for that friend who really likes to make their living space an area of calming ambience and zen. 

    Shop Earl of East Incense Cones at Cult Beauty, £16

