Chemically straightening and relaxing hair has been commonplace for women – especially Black women – for decades, but a new study published by the National Institutes of Health indicates that there could be a link between chemically straightening hair and uterine cancer.

The 11-year-long study, which was carried out in the US, surveyed nearly 34,000 women between the ages of 35 and 74 who came from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. It showed that the women who used chemical straightening products frequently (more than four times in the previous year) were more than two times as likely to develop uterine cancer by age 70 than those who did not. Although Black women made up a minority of the study participants (just 7.4%), they were the demographic that was most largely affected – with 60% of that group reporting to use hair straightening products.