Chrissy Teigen just shared her entire skincare routine
Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to break down the skincare products she’s currently loving.
Chrissy Teigen has listened to the demand of her fans and finally dropped her skincare routine.
The presenter and author has always had a clear and healthy complexion – and after reading through her product line-up, it’s clear to see why.
Posting a short video, in which she shows fans her trendy orange eyeliner, Teigen captioned the clip with a full rundown on everything she uses. She wrote: “For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!”
To start, she relies on an iS Clinical cleanser and moisturiser. While Teigen didn’t specify which one, a representative for the brand has confirmed it’s the iS Clinical Cleansing Complex, £36, and iS Clinical Moisturizing Complex, £74.
She also uses a Control Corrective SPF 30 formula (which sadly isn’t available in the UK) and La Mer’s Creme De La Mer, £125 for 30ml. Teigen admits it’s an expensive product but says she’d rather be honest about what she actually uses.
For extra steps and treatments, Teigen uses “a steady stream” of Biore Nose + Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, £12.99 for 14 strips (seven face and seven nose) and “anything anyone at Dr Jason Diamond’s [a plastic surgeon based in LA] office tells me to do facial-wise”.
After posting, Teigen realised she forgot to mention “one of the most important products”: Dr Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Peel Pads, £89 for 30 treatments. She claims it’s “so important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!” It also happens to be a huge favourite for the Stylist beauty team.
But before you go splashing out on lots of products, she stresses that the iS Clinical cleanser and lotion are “the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me”.
Chrissy Teigen’s skincare routine
The cleanser
The moisturiser
The higher-end moisturiser
La Mer’s Creme De La Mer, £125 for 30ml
The pore treatment
Biore Nose + Face Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, £12.99 for 14 strips (seven face and seven nose)
The daily peel treatment
Dr Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Peel Pads, £89 for 30 treatments
Main image: Getty