Chrissy Teigen just shared her entire skincare routine

Chrissy Teigen has listened to the demand of her fans and finally dropped her skincare routine.

The presenter and author has always had a clear and healthy complexion – and after reading through her product line-up, it’s clear to see why.

Posting a short video, in which she shows fans her trendy orange eyeliner, Teigen captioned the clip with a full rundown on everything she uses. She wrote: “For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!”