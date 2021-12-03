All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Iconic beauty products, luxury skincare and award-winning make-up is one festive ornament away.
Classic, nostalgic, oversized, kitsch, whacky and wonderful are just some of the words to describe the items we adorn our Christmas trees with every year. Some remind us of treasured memories, some remind us of the places we’ve been and people we’ve met. Oftentimes, though, our decorations are whatever hasn’t been broken in the attic-to-living room transition.
This year, I’d love you to pop a little self-care on your tree in the form of a beauty bauble. Housing everything from skincare to make-up and body products, they’re a touch of indulgence in the busy festive period and we all deserve a little more of that. Here are the ones I really rate.
Slip Nightlife Scrunchie Bauble
Created from 100% pure mulberry silk, Slip’s scrunchies are gentle to your hair and minimise those dreaded creases.
Too Faced Limited Edition Better Than Sex Doll-Size Mascara Ornament
A cult beauty product, this miniature version of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara is a pretty tree ornament and iconic gift. What more could you want?
Shop Too Faced Limited Edition Better Than Sex Doll-Size Mascara Ornament at Cult Beauty, £12
Laura Mercier Set-À-Porter Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Celebrated for adding luminosity and a soft blurring effect to the skin, Laura Mercier’s award-winning translucent fibre glides on without creasing or caking.
Shop Laura Mercier Set-À-Porter Translucent Loose Setting Powder at Cult Beauty, £12
Tan-Luxe The Face Mini Bauble
Build up a natural-looking tan this winter with a nourishing self-tanning serum enriched with aloe vera, raspberry seed oil and vitamin E.
Fresh Rose Lip Ritual Beauty Bauble
Polish, condition and treat dry, chapped lips with a moisturising, three-step lip care kit nestled inside a tree-ready bauble.
Jo Loves Pomelo A Bauble
Layer lovely scent with this bath and shower gel, body lotion and fragrance beauty bauble. Inspired by balmy summer memories, the scents combine vetiver, patchouli, pomelo and pomelo zest to brighten dark, grey days.
By Terry Jewel Fantasy Tree Deco Beauty Bauble
A liquid lip balm, By Terry’s Baume De Rose Le Soin Lèvres contains shea butter, vitamin E and ceramides to nourish, hydrate and protect your lips this winter.
Shop By Terry Jewel Fantasy Tree Deco Beauty Bauble at Space NK, £14
Malin + Goetz In Good Hands Beauty Bauble
Intensely hydrating, use Malin + Goetz’ hand treatment to repair and restore dry hands and nails. Enriched with nourishing vitamin B5 and absorbent fatty acids, it’s the salve your palms have been waiting on.
Shop Malin + Goetz In Good Hands Beauty Bauble at Space NK, £19
Aromatherapy Associates Mini Moment Deep Relax Beauty Bauble
Soak away your stress with a calming, deeply relaxing bath and shower oil. Suitable for all skin types, it combines bright vetiver, soothing camomile and deep sandalwood – perfect to wind down before bed.
Shop Aromatherapy Associates Mini Moment Deep Relax Beauty Bauble at Space NK, £12
Main image: Stylist