Classic, nostalgic, oversized, kitsch, whacky and wonderful are just some of the words to describe the items we adorn our Christmas trees with every year. Some remind us of treasured memories, some remind us of the places we’ve been and people we’ve met. Oftentimes, though, our decorations are whatever hasn’t been broken in the attic-to-living room transition.

This year, I’d love you to pop a little self-care on your tree in the form of a beauty bauble. Housing everything from skincare to make-up and body products, they’re a touch of indulgence in the busy festive period and we all deserve a little more of that. Here are the ones I really rate.