13 Christmas nail ideas to help get you in the festive spirit

The Christmas countdown is on and despite the highs and lows of 2020, we’re feeling suitably festive in the beauty department. While we’ve had to DIY our beauty routines for the majority of this year, if you’re lucky, you might still be able to wangle a last minute nail appointment before the 25th.

But whether you’re heading to the salon or continuing on the DIY beauty train, we’ve compiled all the Christmas nail inspiration you need – from seriously chic nail art to a sprinkle of festive delight, here are our 13 best Christmas nail designs spotted on Instagram…