13 Christmas nail ideas to help get you in the festive spirit
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
In need of some Christmas nail inspiration? We’ve got you covered.
The Christmas countdown is on and despite the highs and lows of 2020, we’re feeling suitably festive in the beauty department. While we’ve had to DIY our beauty routines for the majority of this year, if you’re lucky, you might still be able to wangle a last minute nail appointment before the 25th.
But whether you’re heading to the salon or continuing on the DIY beauty train, we’ve compiled all the Christmas nail inspiration you need – from seriously chic nail art to a sprinkle of festive delight, here are our 13 best Christmas nail designs spotted on Instagram…
The best Christmas nail ideas 2020
The super subtle Rudolph
With just a nod to Christmas, this chic manicure can take you right through to 2021. Paint over the Rudolph and Christmas cake nail decal and you’re good to go!
Metallic stars
Fancy yourself as a bit of a nail art pro? You’ll need a seriously steady hand to recreate these gorgeous metallic stars.
Glitter tips
Adding glitter to your nail tips is a super simple but effective way of jazzing up your mani for Christmas.
Red French
A chic manicure with a suitably festive nod, we love this red-tipped French manicure created by @aliciatnails and @jaimekaywaxman for Dior.
Deck the nails
We’re obsessed with these seriously fancy festive nail decals by @goscratchit. If you look closely, there’s tiny holly springs, Christmas lights and wreaths.
Glitterball tips
Upgrade your French mani by donning a different metallic shade on every finger. Simple yet satisfying.
Starry, starry night
These festive nails will take you right through to New Year’s Eve and beyond.
Classic red with a twist
Another great option if you’re looking for a manicure that will carry you through to 2021, these negative space nails are festive (thanks to their Coca Cola red shade) but fresh enough to wear through the start of Jan, too.
Candy cane cuticles
It wouldn’t be a Christmas nail art round-up without some candy cane inspiration would it?
Go for gold
Sprinkle some festive vibes with this gold sparkly update. An easy one to DIY, use a gold shimmery shade to update your usual french manicure.
Modern Holly
This chic mani gives your nails a subtle festive nod without looking too OTT.
Festive Sparkle
If Mariah Carey had a Christmas manicure, we’d imagine this sparkly number would be it…
Autumnal baubles
Are they baubles, are they fairylights? Who knows but they’re super cute.