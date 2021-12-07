15 elegant Christmas nail designs to recreate this festive season
If you’re struggling to feel festive, these artfully designed Christmas nail ideas should help.
Now that we’re a few days into our beauty advent calendars and starting to tick off the big tasks on our festive to-do lists (ie filling up on beauty stocking fillers and luxury beauty gifts), it’s time to start thinking about our Christmas beauty routines.
From glitter make-up to artfully designed Christmas nails, there’s something lovely about revelling in a particular time of year. So, without further ado, we present 15 wonderful Christmas nail ideas to help you get into the festive spirit this year.
Deck the halls
We’re obsessed with these seriously fancy festive nail decals by @goscratchit. If you look closely, there are tiny holly sprigs, Christmas lights and wreaths.
Starry night
These festive nails will take you right through to New Year’s Eve and beyond.
Metallic stars
Fancy yourself a nail art pro? You’ll need a seriously steady hand to recreate these gorgeous metallic stars.
Glitter tips
Adding glitter to your nail tips is a super simple but effective way of jazzing up your mani for Christmas.
Going for gold
Sprinkle some festive vibes with this gold sparkly update. An easy one to DIY, use a gold shimmery shade to update your usual french manicure.
Modern holly
This chic mani gives your nails a subtle festive nod without looking too OTT.
Celestial haze
An ethereal take on all that sparkles, pastel colours are swirled together with a light dusting of microglitter.
Dipped glitter
A minimalist approach to Christmas nails, you’ll swipe a nude or flesh-toned colour over the entire nail base before accenting the tips with loose glitter.
Mulled wine
Deep, dark and deliciously vampy, mulled wine nails are the purple-red tone your Christmas manicure needs.
Simple Christmas nails
A deconstructed wreath decorates a nude nail bed in this design. Simple, chic and wonderfully appropriate.
Icy cool
Bring the (freezing) outdoors inside this Christmas with an ice-inspired festive manicure.
North star nails
More art than anything else, these beautiful Christmas nails are the pinnacle of understated, effortless glamour.
Santa paws
Forgive the terrible pun but what else could we call this hommage to Father C. himself?
Green and gold
Appropriate for professional and personal wear, combine green and gold glitter tips this winter.
Sparkle border
An asymmetrical way to switch up your glitter polish, outline the top and left or right side of your nail to create a reflective band of festive sparkle.
Main image: @overglowedit