With lockdown and social distancing rules still in place, nail salons continue to keep their doors firmly shut for the time being. This has led many of us attempting our own at-home manicures. While you may have mastered a normal paint job over the last few weeks, you might still be struggling with the craft of nail art (well, if you’re anything like me, you are). Which is why Ciate’s The Cheat Sheets, £16, are so perfect. One packet includes four easy-to-use nail sticker sheet designs and each one taps into one of the biggest nail trends for 2020: there’s neon geometric lines, pastel leopard spots, abstract faces and even a set inspired by the evil eye.

Left: pastel leopard spots; right: evil eye-inspired

Left: geometric lines; right: abstract faces

The instructions sound pretty simple. Either paint on nail polish first and wait for it to dry before applying the stickers, or you can put the stickers directly onto bare nails. Either way, apply a clear top coat to help seal down the edges. Yes, it sounds completely fuss-free and to be honest, it is. The hardest part for me was actually deciding which nail art to go for. While I’ve seen some people mix and match across all four, I decided to go for abstract faces. I painted on two layers of Sally Hansen’s Sugar Fix Nail Polish, £9.99, and then picked five different designs on the abstract sheet, opting for three different faces, eyelashes and lips. Each design comes in a range of sizes too, meaning you’re not limited in terms of finger placement. It took a matter of seconds to apply the stickers and then I finished with the Ciate Geology Top Coat, £12. While there’s nobody around to compliment them during lockdown, I have to say; there’s something very uplifting about having your nails done. Every time I look at the faces on my fingertips, it fills me with a bit of joy. I also feel quite put together despite wearing joggers and a messy topknot.

The Cheat Sheets have been such a huge success that, since they launched last month, Ciate saw a 900% uplift in the nails category in April 2020, compared to April 2019. In fact, it sold a total of 105,825 stickers in one week alone. Due to previous sell-outs and high demand, Ciate is currently only taking pre-orders to start shipping at the end of May. But seeing as there’s no indication that beauty salons will reopen any time soon, it’s worth ordering them now, if you’re interested.

Main image: Hanna Ibraheem