These are the products Claudia Winkleman carries in her make-up bag

Here’s everything our guest editor, Claudia Winkleman, relies on to maintain her signature look – eyeliner included.

Most celebrities like to experiment with their make-up. A glittery eye one day, a red lip the next. But not Claudia Winkleman

Her make-up is her steadfast signature and comprises of thick, kohl-ringed eyes, a glowing tan and pale pink lipstick. “It’s painting by numbers,” she tells Stylist. “I love a very heavy eye. People don’t want to look like that, which I get, but my guide would always be to go as panda as possible.”

In fact, Claudia’s love of a dark eye runs so deep she named her make-up collection Full Panda. The Full Panda Double Ended Lipstick in I Know, £3, which has her signature pink on one end and red on the other (“It’s a lazy girl’s guide to make-up”) is always in her beauty bag. She loves a lip balm, too (she’s obsessed, actually, but read more about that here).

Also present and correct is her eyeliner of choice, Lord & Berry’s Kajal Stick, £14, a smudgy, pigmented crayon, and Dr Dennis Gross’s cult Alpha Beta Glow Pads, £34 for 20, responsible for her consistent glow. She also carries Euthymol Original Toothpaste, £2.20, a wide-tooth comb (like Tort’s Lucy Comb, £24) for “fringe maintenance” and her fragrance of choice, YSL Opium EDT, £78, which has notes of mandarin, jasmine, vanilla and amber.

One thing you won’t find? Make-up remover. She doesn’t believe in it. 

Inside Claudia Winkleman’s make-up bag

  Lord & Berry Kajal Stick

    Lord & Berry Kajal Stick, £14

    buy now

  Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow

    Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow, £34

    buy now

  Euthymol Original Toothpaste

    Euthymol Original Toothpaste, £2.20

    buy now

  Full Panda Claudia Double Ended Lipstick in I Know

    Full Panda Claudia Double Ended Lipstick in I Know, £6

    buy now

  Tort Lucy Comb in Marbled Pomegranate

    Tort Lucy Comb in Marbled Pomegranate, £24

    buy now

  YSl Opium EDT

    YSl Opium EDT, from £45

    Buy now

