These are the products Claudia Winkleman carries in her make-up bag

Her make-up is her steadfast signature and comprises of thick, kohl-ringed eyes, a glowing tan and pale pink lipstick. “It’s painting by numbers,” she tells Stylist . “I love a very heavy eye. People don’t want to look like that, which I get, but my guide would always be to go as panda as possible.”

In fact, Claudia’s love of a dark eye runs so deep she named her make-up collection Full Panda. The Full Panda Double Ended Lipstick in I Know, £3, which has her signature pink on one end and red on the other (“It’s a lazy girl’s guide to make-up”) is always in her beauty bag. She loves a lip balm, too (she’s obsessed, actually, but read more about that here).

Also present and correct is her eyeliner of choice, Lord & Berry’s Kajal Stick, £14, a smudgy, pigmented crayon, and Dr Dennis Gross’s cult Alpha Beta Glow Pads, £34 for 20, responsible for her consistent glow. She also carries Euthymol Original Toothpaste, £2.20, a wide-tooth comb (like Tort’s Lucy Comb, £24) for “fringe maintenance” and her fragrance of choice, YSL Opium EDT, £78, which has notes of mandarin, jasmine, vanilla and amber.

One thing you won’t find? Make-up remover. She doesn’t believe in it.