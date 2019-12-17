These are the products Claudia Winkleman carries in her make-up bag

Here’s everything our guest editor, Claudia Winkleman, relies on to maintain her signature look – eyeliner included.
Most celebrities like to experiment with their make-up. A glittery eye one day, a red lip the next. But not Claudia Winkleman.
Her make-up is her steadfast signature and comprises of thick, kohl-ringed eyes, a glowing tan and pale pink lipstick. “It’s painting by numbers,” she tells Stylist. “I love a very heavy eye. People don’t want to look like that, which I get, but my guide would always be to go as panda as possible.”
In fact, Claudia’s love of a dark eye runs so deep she named her make-up collection Full Panda. The Full Panda Double Ended Lipstick in I Know, £3, which has her signature pink on one end and red on the other (“It’s a lazy girl’s guide to make-up”) is always in her beauty bag. She loves a lip balm, too (she’s obsessed, actually, but read more about that here).
Also present and correct is her eyeliner of choice, Lord & Berry’s Kajal Stick, £14, a smudgy, pigmented crayon, and Dr Dennis Gross’s cult Alpha Beta Glow Pads, £34 for 20, responsible for her consistent glow. She also carries Euthymol Original Toothpaste, £2.20, a wide-tooth comb (like Tort’s Lucy Comb, £24) for “fringe maintenance” and her fragrance of choice, YSL Opium EDT, £78, which has notes of mandarin, jasmine, vanilla and amber.
One thing you won’t find? Make-up remover. She doesn’t believe in it.
Inside Claudia Winkleman’s make-up bag
Lord & Berry Kajal Stick
Lord & Berry Kajal Stick, £14
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow, £34
Euthymol Original Toothpaste
Euthymol Original Toothpaste, £2.20
Full Panda Claudia Double Ended Lipstick in I Know
Full Panda Claudia Double Ended Lipstick in I Know, £6
Tort Lucy Comb in Marbled Pomegranate
Tort Lucy Comb in Marbled Pomegranate, £24
YSl Opium EDT
YSl Opium EDT, from £45
Lucy Partington
Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.