Claudia Winkleman gets refreshingly honest about her simple beauty routine during lockdown

“You’re going to be highly disappointed with me,” Claudia Winkleman tells me when I ask about her skincare routine during lockdown. The thing is, I actually find it quite refreshing.

Of course, following a skincare routine is important to maintain healthy skin but during the current pandemic, everyone has their own way of dealing with things and practicing self-care. And seeing people on social media claiming to work, hit their 10k steps, complete some at-home DIY, cook a restaurant-standard dinner and apply a hair mask, all while finishing the day with a 10-step skincare routine all in a single day can leave you feeling like you need to be doing more.