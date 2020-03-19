“This top coat genuinely helps my nails grow and look healthy”

For me, downtime means almost always one thing for me – organising as many beauty treatments for myself and by myself in the shortest amount of time at home. Trust me, there’s a lot to get through on a self-care day. Striking the balance between pampering and juggling important adulting admin is something I’ve always struggled with. But the easiest place to start? My nails.

Now, I’ll be the first person to admit that I’m not so adventurous when it comes to polish and design. There won’t be any Cardi B-style works of art, or encrusted emblematic designs like Jennifer Lopez’s appearing on my nails anytime soon. Instead, I usually keep it safe with a nude or clear finish. Barely-there nails with just a light lick of polish.