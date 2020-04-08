The Stylist beauty team all agree – this cleanser removes even the most stubborn mascara

It’s not often that every member of the Stylist beauty team agrees on one product, but this cleanser gets 10s across the board.
Even though we’re spending most of our time at home, there’s one thing we should all be doing: cleansing and washing our faces properly, particularly at night.
As well as the chances of transferring bacteria by touching our face, dirt builds up on the skin’s surface throughout the day. This includes sebum (our skin produces natural oils day and night), SPF (because yes, you should still be applying it indoors), pollutants (indoor pollution can be up to five times more concentrated than outdoors) and sweat. So yeah, it’s pretty important that we give our skin a good clean.
There’s a wide range of effective cleansers available on the market, many of which the Stylist beauty team have been lucky to try. When it comes to testing products, it’s rare that we usually all agree on a love for one product, but there’s a specific cleanser we all admit to always re-visiting: Clinique’s Take The Day Off Balm, £25.
When it comes to removing dirt and make-up, we can be a bit rough with our skin but this cleanser transforms from a balm to an oil, giving your face enough slip to really massage the skin and ensure a thorough cleanse.
It contains safflower seed oil which works to instantly breaks down even the most stubborn of mascaras and long-lasting lip stains, while also sweeping away dirt, oil and sunscreens. As the texture is a solid balm that breaks down, you only need a 10p-sized scoop with each cleanse, meaning this pot will also last a long time. Just be sure you’re spending around a minute working the oil across the skin to really get rid of it all. It’s also a great way to give yourself a quick facial massage.
While its balm-to-oil texture may put some people, it shouldn’t – even if you have oily skin. The oil feels nourishing on the skin and once you’ve washed it away, you aren’t left with a greasy residue. It also doesn’t leave skin feeling tight, either – just fresh and clean so you can go on to the next steps of your at-home skin routine…
Main image: Getty