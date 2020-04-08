The Stylist beauty team all agree – this cleanser removes even the most stubborn mascara

Even though we’re spending most of our time at home, there’s one thing we should all be doing: cleansing and washing our faces properly , particularly at night.

There’s a wide range of effective cleansers available on the market, many of which the Stylist beauty team have been lucky to try . When it comes to testing products, it’s rare that we usually all agree on a love for one product, but there’s a specific cleanser we all admit to always re-visiting: Clinique’s Take The Day Off Balm , £25.

When it comes to removing dirt and make-up, we can be a bit rough with our skin but this cleanser transforms from a balm to an oil, giving your face enough slip to really massage the skin and ensure a thorough cleanse.

It contains safflower seed oil which works to instantly breaks down even the most stubborn of mascaras and long-lasting lip stains, while also sweeping away dirt, oil and sunscreens. As the texture is a solid balm that breaks down, you only need a 10p-sized scoop with each cleanse, meaning this pot will also last a long time. Just be sure you’re spending around a minute working the oil across the skin to really get rid of it all. It’s also a great way to give yourself a quick facial massage.