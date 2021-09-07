Cloud Nine has launched the first ever hair tool rental service

In a bid to live more sustainably, we’re all for renting things we needn’t purchase if not necessary. Why buy a car when you can lease one? Why buy a wedding guest outfit when you can borrow one? The more sustainable way to shop is quickly becoming the norm, but until now – beauty didn’t really get a look in.

All that is set to change however thanks to Cloud Nine’s brilliant new hair tool rental service. On Cloud Nine is a brand-new rental scheme, designed to make Cloud Nine products more accessible and encouraging a more sustainable consumption of hair styling tools. From today, any customer can sign up to pay a small monthly fee of £14.99 and rent the Cloud Nine Pro collection (which is ordinarily not available to purchase, unless you are a registered hair pro) for as long as the user may need them.