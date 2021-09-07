Cloud Nine has launched the first ever hair tool rental service
- Chloe Burcham
We’re a generation of renters – from houses to handbags, why spend a fortune when you could pay less and return it when you’re done with it? Now, the rental revolution has taken on the hair industry and we’re very much into it…
In a bid to live more sustainably, we’re all for renting things we needn’t purchase if not necessary. Why buy a car when you can lease one? Why buy a wedding guest outfit when you can borrow one? The more sustainable way to shop is quickly becoming the norm, but until now – beauty didn’t really get a look in.
All that is set to change however thanks to Cloud Nine’s brilliant new hair tool rental service. On Cloud Nine is a brand-new rental scheme, designed to make Cloud Nine products more accessible and encouraging a more sustainable consumption of hair styling tools. From today, any customer can sign up to pay a small monthly fee of £14.99 and rent the Cloud Nine Pro collection (which is ordinarily not available to purchase, unless you are a registered hair pro) for as long as the user may need them.
But why would you rent hair tools? Sure, you could pick up a bargain pair of straighteners – but how long will they last? And we don’t need to tell you that professional hair styling tools are expensive. This way, you can have access to the best hair tools around – without forking out a small fortune – safe in the knowledge that if you don’t use them all that regularly, you can just send them back. No drama.
There are no contracts and you can opt out of the scheme at any time (great news for commitment-phobes). Customers can choose their preferred straightener as well as receiving The Curling Wand and Air Shot Hairdryer too. There’s a two-year warranty on all products if anything goes wrong and any returned items will be reused, repurposed or recycled – helping to create a circular lifespan. Pretty cool, eh?
Plus, to give you extra buzzy benefits, being part of On Cloud Nine club gives consumers access to exclusive deals on tools, free gifts, giveaways and access to unique content like style guides and get the looks.
What happens to the hair tools that are sent back?
Cloud Nine have a great recycling scheme in place where they will recycle or reuse your previously loved stylers. Simply send back any styling tool from any brand and Cloud Nine will ensure it’s either recycled, reused or repurposed.
If Cloud Nine is unable to refurbish pre-loved tools they’ll resell them for a discounted price here.
“We’re so excited to be launching the industry’s first subscription service to make our products more accessible to all,” Martin Rae, CEO of Cloud Nine, revealed via a press release.. “Cloud Nine are also keen to lead the way in making the hair industry much more sustainable and On Cloud Nine club members will be a huge part of making this happen. The fashion industry has seen a surge in rental services, so On Cloud Nine is bringing this concept to the hair industry, encouraging more sustainable consumption of hair styling tools.”
Main image: courtesy of brands