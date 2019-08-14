“I used this hair tool once, and five people asked me if I’d had a blowdry”

When you switch on the Waving Wand, you have the option to select one of three temperature settings (high, medium and low). I always go for the highest setting and the tool heats up in the same amount of time it takes me to brush out my hair. You then need to decide which hand will hold the tool (I use my right hand for the left side of my hair and vice versa) and pull the heat-resistant glove onto your non-tool hand. Then, you can begin to wrap sections of hair around the hot barrel.

My hair is quite thick, so I divide it into 10 sections and make sure each section is being curled away from my face. For me, the sweet spot for each section seems to be 20-25 seconds wrapped around the tool. I’ve also noticed I get a better curl when I hold the tongs straight, rather than let them point downwards. Yeah, my weak arms do struggle to hold the tool and my hair up for that long, but it’s worth it. Once you unravel your hair from the barrel, the curl may look slightly tight, but this drops out as your hair cools down.