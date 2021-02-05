“The beauty product I can’t live without is CND’s SolarOil, £9.95. I discovered this cuticle oil back in 2010 and have been using it for over 10 years now. It has been around for ages but it’s such a great, cult product that I always come back to it.

“At the beginning of my career, so many nail professionals that I assisted during fashion week and on shoots had it as a staple product in their kit. It was also used heavily by my educator during my nail training, so I was exposed to it really early on. Before then, I was just using standard high street store products.

“It’s still one of the best cuticle oils around and one that I use the most on a day-to-day basis.

“The first thing that drew me to it was the smell. One of the main ingredients is almond oil and it smells yummy – think amaretto and marzipan! It’s a sweet scent but not too overwhelming or sickly. It’s not too oily and absorbs really nicely into the skin and nails, too.