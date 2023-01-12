Why coastal-inspired scents might be the key to helping you relax

There’s no better sound – or sight – than waves crashing against the shore, or the tide lapping in and out. The sense of peace and clarity that it brings is unrivalled, and even just thinking about it as you read these words is likely bringing you a sense of calm.

“Being in and around water calms down the sympathetic nervous system and the body’s fight-or-flight responses tend to mellow out. It provides a sense of perspective, of how small we are in comparison to the larger world and it gives us the space to think, to rest and reflect,” says psychologist Ruth Cooper-Dickson.

“The ebb and flow of water intimates how life is for us all and provides us with balance, and experts from Glasgow Caledonian University have found that spending time in blue spaces lowers the risk of stress and anxiety,” she adds.