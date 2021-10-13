Cobalt blue is the autumn/winter nail trend we never knew we needed

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget deep berry hues and autumnal wine tones, this season’s must-have nail shade is surprisingly refreshing and seriously stand-out.
When it comes to nail colour trends, we’ve got to admit that autumn/winter is usually the most predictable. As much as we love those classic deep burgundy, vermillion and maroon tones – every year is unsurprisingly similar and that kind of predictability just doesn’t spark joy with us anymore.
But for 2021 there’s a new shade staking its claim on the season. Cobalt blue nails have recently taken over our Instagram feeds and if there’s one thing for sure, we’re into it.
From graphic negative space designs and nail art to full cobalt colour – how you wear the shade is up to you. Below we’ve rounded up some of our favourite inspiration pictures plus the best cobalt blue nail varnish shades so that you can recreate the trend at home.
The best blue manicure inspiration
Negative space
@iramshelton has nailed two trends in one with this dreamy cobalt blue negative space manicure. She used Nails Inc nail varnish to DIY this look – keep scrolling for the exact shade.
Full cobalt colour
Take the trend head-on with a full cobalt colour mani like this one from @amyle.nails.
Shades of blue
We can always count on @thehangedit to provide us with some serious nail art envy. This negative space manicure combines cobalt with sky blue and white for a graphic space-age design.
The pro mani
Another negative space manicure – this pro mani from @shoreditchnails has gone straight to the top of our autumn/winter inspiration.
High-shine simplicity
Sometimes the simpler the manicure, the better – as seen on this seriously shiny shade by @sansilt.
Diddy dots
These teeny-tiny cobalt spots, as seen on @stephanieyianni_, are a simple and chic way to get in on the trend.
The best blue nail polish shades
Mavala Nail Polish in Cobalt Blue
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rhythm
Essie Nail Polish in Aruba Blue
Gucci Nail Polish in Marcia Cobalt
Nails.INC Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish in Inner Peace Of Me
Manicurist Nail Polish in Ultramarine
Main image: @thehangedit