Cobalt blue is the autumn/winter nail trend we never knew we needed

When it comes to nail colour trends, we’ve got to admit that autumn/winter is usually the most predictable. As much as we love those classic deep burgundy, vermillion and maroon tones – every year is unsurprisingly similar and that kind of predictability just doesn’t spark joy with us anymore.

But for 2021 there’s a new shade staking its claim on the season. Cobalt blue nails have recently taken over our Instagram feeds and if there’s one thing for sure, we’re into it.

From graphic negative space designs and nail art to full cobalt colour – how you wear the shade is up to you. Below we’ve rounded up some of our favourite inspiration pictures plus the best cobalt blue nail varnish shades so that you can recreate the trend at home.