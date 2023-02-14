Every couple of months, it seems like there’s a new buzzy ingredient taking over the skincare space. But unlike papaya enzymes or colloidal oatmeal, you’ve probably already heard of coenzyme Q10. A popular skincare ingredient in the late 90s and 00s, coenzyme Q10 was often heralded as a hero ingredient in many mass-market anti-ageing skincare adverts on TV. But while CoQ10 is not new, it is having a major comeback in the skincare space. But what does CoQ10 actually do and how can you add coenzyme Q10 to your skincare routine? Below we deep-dive into the world of coenzyme Q10, plus round up some of the best skincare formulations that champion the well-loved ingredient.

What is coenzyme Q10?

Coenzyme Q10 (which is also often referred to as CoQ10) is an antioxidant that’s naturally produced in our body. Similar to collagen and elastin, our levels of CoQ10 naturally deplete with age – so it’s unsurprising that the skincare industry offers us ways to top it back up. While coenzyme Q10 can be found in meat, fish, nuts and supplements – it can also be applied topically. As a potent antioxidant, it helps to protect the skin against harmful external aggressors that can lead to skin ageing. It’s also championed for its ability to help with skin laxity, so you’ll often find it in firming skincare formulations. “External, environmental irritants (such as UV rays, pollution, diesel fumes, microbes and viruses) are some of the many stressors our skin faces,” explains molecular biologist and doctor Dr Rozina Ali. “These stressors can result in inflammation, a weakened skin barrier function and poor healing and tissue regeneration. “CoQ10 reduces collagenases (that breakdown collagen) and reduces cytokines, that are involved in inflammation,” says Dr Ali. This can help to reinforce the skin barrier – increasing hyaluronic acid content, hydration, skin suppleness and moisture content.

What skincare ingredients does CoQ10 work best with?

The good news is that coenzyme Q10 works really well alongside other skincare ingredients. Because of its fat-soluble nature, it works well when paired with vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid. CoQ10 can block the enzyme tyrosinase – which is necessary for creating skin pigment – meaning it can be great for fading areas of hyperpigmentation and sunspots. But it also means that those with vitiligo may want to approach with caution. Other than that, coenzyme Q10 is suitable for most skin types.

11 ways to introduce coenzyme Q10 into your skincare routine

