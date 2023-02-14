All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is making a comeback. Here’s why you should be looking out for it in your skincare routine…
Every couple of months, it seems like there’s a new buzzy ingredient taking over the skincare space. But unlike papaya enzymes or colloidal oatmeal, you’ve probably already heard of coenzyme Q10. A popular skincare ingredient in the late 90s and 00s, coenzyme Q10 was often heralded as a hero ingredient in many mass-market anti-ageing skincare adverts on TV. But while CoQ10 is not new, it is having a major comeback in the skincare space.
But what does CoQ10 actually do and how can you add coenzyme Q10 to your skincare routine? Below we deep-dive into the world of coenzyme Q10, plus round up some of the best skincare formulations that champion the well-loved ingredient.
What is coenzyme Q10?
Coenzyme Q10 (which is also often referred to as CoQ10) is an antioxidant that’s naturally produced in our body. Similar to collagen and elastin, our levels of CoQ10 naturally deplete with age – so it’s unsurprising that the skincare industry offers us ways to top it back up.
While coenzyme Q10 can be found in meat, fish, nuts and supplements – it can also be applied topically. As a potent antioxidant, it helps to protect the skin against harmful external aggressors that can lead to skin ageing. It’s also championed for its ability to help with skin laxity, so you’ll often find it in firming skincare formulations.
“External, environmental irritants (such as UV rays, pollution, diesel fumes, microbes and viruses) are some of the many stressors our skin faces,” explains molecular biologist and doctor Dr Rozina Ali. “These stressors can result in inflammation, a weakened skin barrier function and poor healing and tissue regeneration.
“CoQ10 reduces collagenases (that breakdown collagen) and reduces cytokines, that are involved in inflammation,” says Dr Ali. This can help to reinforce the skin barrier – increasing hyaluronic acid content, hydration, skin suppleness and moisture content.
What skincare ingredients does CoQ10 work best with?
The good news is that coenzyme Q10 works really well alongside other skincare ingredients. Because of its fat-soluble nature, it works well when paired with vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid.
CoQ10 can block the enzyme tyrosinase – which is necessary for creating skin pigment – meaning it can be great for fading areas of hyperpigmentation and sunspots. But it also means that those with vitiligo may want to approach with caution. Other than that, coenzyme Q10 is suitable for most skin types.
11 ways to introduce coenzyme Q10 into your skincare routine
Selfless by Hyram Peptide Q10 and Ginger Daily Defense Serum
This daily defence serum acts as a shield over your skin, keeping your complexion protected against the damaging effects of free radicals. A potent blend of antioxidants (including our champion coQ10) work together to counter fatigued, dull skin.
Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner
Alcohol-free and formulated with antioxidant powerhouse CoQ10, this soothing face mist helps to prime and protect skin against environmental aggressors. Use throughout the day to rehydrate tired complexions with a blend of hydrating aloe vera and cucumber.
Oskia City Life Anti-Pollution Booster
If you’re concerned about pollution, this skincare booster is a great skin protector. It’s packed with micro-encapsulated blends of coenzyme Q10, vitamin B3 and astaxanthin to help defend skin against daily stresses and environmental aggressors. Dark spots are reduced and your entire complexion is left brighter and more healthy-looking.
DHC CoQ10 Face Milk
This lightweight moisturiser helps to stimulate collagen production, support cell renewal and defend against free radical damage to leave skin smooth and firm with restored softness. Coenzyme Q10 works to firm sagging skin and boost elasticity for a healthier-looking, more supple complexion.
FaceGym Face Coach Lifting Q10 and Mastic Tree Enzymatically-activated Face Oil
This award-winning face oil features a rich blend of coenzyme Q10, carotenoids and plankton extract to help protect, hydrate and nourish the complexion. Use in conjunction with a daily facial massage and expect visibly firmer and plumper skin.
The Inkey List Q10 Serum
If you’re looking to top-up your levels of CoQ10, this no-frills serum is ideal. It supplements the body’s own store of Q10, protecting your skin from pollution and environmental damage while helping to repair skin that may be in need of a boost.
Nivea Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Face Cream
Nivea has long called upon the power of coenzyme Q10 within its formulas and this firming face cream is one of the best. Together with SPF15, it works to protect the skin from free radicals while nourishing and firming the skin over time.
Trilogy Age-Proof CoQ10 Booster Oil
This certified organic facial oil works with CoQ10 to help recharge and revitalise skin at a cellular level. Collagen and elastin production is boosted, while skin is protected against lasting free-radical damage.
Sarah Chapman Skinesis Overnight Facial
A favourite among celebrities and skin experts, this cult serum works to lift, firm and rejuvenate skin overnight. A hardworking combination of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory omega oils and vitamins work to brighten the skin while leaving it protected and perfected.
Allies Of Skin CE15 Bakuchoil Firming Oil
With a base of nine oils, and 1% bakuchiol, this nourishing face oil delivers all the same benefits of a retinol – without the side-effects or sensitivity. Coenzyme Q10 works to boost elasticity, firmness and hydration for supple, healthy skin from the inside out.
The Nue Co. Sugar Stress
Our ability to top up our body’s natural levels of coenzyme Q10 are boosted when taking an oral supplement and this one from The New Co is brilliant. Each capsule targets the body’s stress response with the inclusion of rhodiola and coenzyme Q10. Expect stronger gut health, boosted energy and a steady mood.
