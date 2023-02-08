colladoil oatmeal skincare

Colloidal oatmeal is the dry skin soother that’s perfect for winter-ravaged skin

If your skin has taken a battering this winter, colloidal oatmeal is here to soothe it back to life…

During the winter months, our skin goes through a lot. Not only does the drop in temperature wreak havoc on our skin’s hydration levels but the reliance on dry central heating also zaps our skin barrier of essential moisture. The result? Dry, itchy and sensitive skin. 

If you’ve noticed that your skin is feeling dry, flakey or itchy – you’re not alone. But luckily, there are a slew of dry skin soothers here to nourish and protect your skin. And there’s one hero ingredient they all champion: colloidal oatmeal. 

Once a home remedy for chicken pox and eczema, colloidal oatmeal is not new. A fine powder made from ground oats, it’s rich in anti-inflammatory compounds and is known to relieve sensitive skin and help repair the skin barrier.

Not only that, colloidal oatmeal is proven to prevent transepidermal water loss (a loss of hydration within the skin) and effectively form a physical barrier on the skin surface, protecting your skin from the dehydrating effects of cold winter weather. It also helps to relieve itching and minor irritation caused by eczema, rashes and other skin conditions. In short: it’s an absolute must-have ingredient for sore, extremely dry skin. 

So if your skin is crying out to be coddled, look no further. Below we’ve rounded up nine of the very best colloidal oatmeal skincare heroes that will help soothe, nourish and hydrate your winter-ravaged skin…

  • Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Barrier Repair Cream

    kiehls-oatmeal-moisturiser

    Specially formulated for sensitive and dry skin types, this brand-new moisturiser is designed to instantly soothe and nourish parched skin. Formulated with colloidal oatmeal and beta-glucan, the lightweight cream sinks in quickly and leaves skin soft and smooth. It’s also been designed using a unique advanced barrier technology, which works to mimic the skin’s lipid structure to help nourish the moisture barrier function. Clever. 

    Shop Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Advanced Barrier Repair Cream at Lookfantastic, £32

  • IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser

    it-cosmetics-cleanser

    When you’re suffering from a dry skin flare-up, cleansing can be tricky. This soothing cleanser is packed with hydrating ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid and colloidal oatmeal to not only wash away impurities and daily dirt but also comfort the skin with a cloak of hydration. 

    Shop IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £13

  • First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

    first-aid-beauty

    Formulated with a blend of soothing colloidal oatmeal and shea butter, this face and body cream instantly calms tired, itchy and flaky skin. In fact, the sensitive skin-friendly formula is ideal for anyone who suffers from allergic eczema, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and many other minor skin irritations.

    Shop First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream at Lookfantastic, £16

  • By Beauty Bay Colloidal Oatmeal + Oat Lipid Rich Moisturiser

    COLLOIDAL OATMEAL + OAT LIPID RICH MOISTURISER

    This no-frills moisturiser is perfect for soothing dry skin in an instant. Blending colloidal oatmeal with oat lipids (which help to retain moisture without clogging pores), it works hard to replenish your skin while you sleep.

    Shop By Beauty Bay Colloidal Oatmeal + Oat Lipid Rich Moisturiser, £9

  • Facetheory Aventhra Moisturiser M²

    Face Theory Aventhra Moisturiser M2

    Perfect for calming dry, flakey and sensitive skin, this simple moisturiser blends colloidal oatmeal with a high percentage of beta glucan – a skin-soothing polysaccharide that helps to promote wound healing. Expect softer, more hydrated skin in just a few uses. 

    Shop Facetheory Aventhra Moisturiser M2, £16

