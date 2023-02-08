During the winter months, our skin goes through a lot. Not only does the drop in temperature wreak havoc on our skin’s hydration levels but the reliance on dry central heating also zaps our skin barrier of essential moisture. The result? Dry, itchy and sensitive skin.

If you’ve noticed that your skin is feeling dry, flakey or itchy – you’re not alone. But luckily, there are a slew of dry skin soothers here to nourish and protect your skin. And there’s one hero ingredient they all champion: colloidal oatmeal.

Once a home remedy for chicken pox and eczema, colloidal oatmeal is not new. A fine powder made from ground oats, it’s rich in anti-inflammatory compounds and is known to relieve sensitive skin and help repair the skin barrier.

Not only that, colloidal oatmeal is proven to prevent transepidermal water loss (a loss of hydration within the skin) and effectively form a physical barrier on the skin surface, protecting your skin from the dehydrating effects of cold winter weather. It also helps to relieve itching and minor irritation caused by eczema, rashes and other skin conditions. In short: it’s an absolute must-have ingredient for sore, extremely dry skin.