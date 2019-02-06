Why you need silver in your skincare routine

Adding metal to your skincare may sound I, Robot-esque, but there’s one that keeps cropping up on ingredients lists. Colloidal silver (microscopic silver pieces suspended in water) works as an antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial.

“The benefits of colloidal silver are making it a popular ingredient,” says Dr Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic. “It’s used in creams for acne and eczema.” Here’s Stylist’s pick of the top silver-containing products.