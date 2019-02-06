Why you need silver in your skincare routine
- Stylist Beauty Team
Move over CBD oil, colloidal silver is fast becoming the latest it-ingredient in skincare. Stylist explain the benefits of this unexpected hero and all the silver-filled products you need to try.
Adding metal to your skincare may sound I, Robot-esque, but there’s one that keeps cropping up on ingredients lists. Colloidal silver (microscopic silver pieces suspended in water) works as an antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial.
“The benefits of colloidal silver are making it a popular ingredient,” says Dr Catherine Borysiewicz, consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic. “It’s used in creams for acne and eczema.” Here’s Stylist’s pick of the top silver-containing products.
Omorovicza Silver Skin Saviour
Developed to combat skin infections, this healing face mask also exfoliates while regulating cell renewal and sebum production.
Cor The Silver Soap
Cast aside your fears of drying soap bars: this multitasker deep cleans, calms inflammation and contains hyaluronic acid to help skin retain moisture.
Beautybio Bright Eyes Eye Patch
Cue up an episode of Sex Education and revive tired eyes with these hydrating patches.