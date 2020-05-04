Which ingredients and products should I be using use for combination skin?

“One way to try and treat combination skin is to figure out which area is bothering you the most,” advises Dr Nasir. “For example, pick a gel-based cleanser if your biggest concern is dryness as this will not be too harsh against those sensitive areas. Or, look for a cleanser or toner that has salicylic acid as an ingredient to help target your t-zone and reduce oil production.

“Another thing you can do is consider avoiding rich moisturisers and instead use one that is non-comedogenic especially on your t-zone to avoid blocking your pores.”

When it comes to your skincare routine as a whole, Dr Nasir says it’s important to consider how products will work alongside each other. “If you are someone who has introduced retinol into your skincare routine and dryness is a skincare concern, try applying a moisturiser on the areas of concern roughly 30 minutes after application,” she says. “This will help to rehydrate and keep any flaky-ness under control.”

Dr Nyla also recommends blotting paper to get rid of excess oil in the t-zone area. Not only does this keep oil at bay, it can eliminate shine and prevent the need for make-up re-application, if you’re wearing any.