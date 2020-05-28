Some of us have started using the long forgotten products stashed at the back of our beauty cupboardswhile others have taken to online retailers to stock up on serums and moisturisers. Can you even remember the last time you went out and really indulged in a beauty spending spree? But as for real life shopping, can you even remember the last time you went out and filled a basket in Boots?

Walking into a beauty store and taking the time to pick out the fragrance that really represents you or the perfect foundation shade with that elusive semi-matte finish you love is starting to feel more of a figment of our imagination than a recent reality. But when beauty stores are allowed to open their doors once more, will shopping for beauty be the same? Will we be able to try before we buy? Will we get the same level of dedicated service? Will fragrance testers even exist?

Considering the current status of coronavirus, it looks like shopping for beauty won’t quite be the same as it was. Stylist spoke to leading beauty experts to predict the future of beauty shopping.