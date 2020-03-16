Hand gels, sanitisers and soaps are selling out so rapidly amidst the Coronavirus epidemic, and the worry for those who aren’t able to get hold of these products isn’t lost on us. Certain beauty brands are working towards stepping up their efforts in this area, making these products more accessible.

French luxury goods group, LVMH, owns and produces products for brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany – but in the wake of the viral spread, they’ll be dedicating resources and pooling ingredients together to create hand sanitiser for French hospitals.

LVMH has promised to use three different sites to produce twelve tonnes of sanitiser in just this week alone. It won’t come at any cost, helping to alleviate the stress on the health care systems. The sanitiser will be given to French health authorities to distribute, however 39 hospitals in Paris will receive the majority of the products.