Three inspiring ways beauty brands are helping to give back during the Coronavirus outbreak
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
Stockpiling and bulk buying has meant others who can’t afford to do so are left out. These are the beauty brands helping to improve the situation.
Hand gels, sanitisers and soaps are selling out so rapidly amidst the Coronavirus epidemic, and the worry for those who aren’t able to get hold of these products isn’t lost on us. Certain beauty brands are working towards stepping up their efforts in this area, making these products more accessible.
French luxury goods group, LVMH, owns and produces products for brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany – but in the wake of the viral spread, they’ll be dedicating resources and pooling ingredients together to create hand sanitiser for French hospitals.
LVMH has promised to use three different sites to produce twelve tonnes of sanitiser in just this week alone. It won’t come at any cost, helping to alleviate the stress on the health care systems. The sanitiser will be given to French health authorities to distribute, however 39 hospitals in Paris will receive the majority of the products.
On the hand soap front, Nuddy have recently launched a brand new product that intends to help without profiting from it. Its Naked Super Rich Shea Butter Soap Bar in Pink Grapefruit comes at the cost of £0. will cost nothing to buy; the only stipulation is a small contribution to cover the cost of postage and packaging. The free, unboxed soap bar is available for those in need and the idea came from a desire to offer a solution that doesn’t discriminate against those who can’t afford to stockpile.
Finally, industry heavyweights, Jo Jones and Sali Hughes have created a people-powered beauty bank to help those in need too. Working specifically to provide sanitiser, soap and other basic hygiene necessities to those in impoverished conditions, the duo started a go fund me page to raise £50,000, which so far has raised over £60,000 from 2800 donors, and donations are still being accepted. 2800 donors have raised a total of approximately £62,000, but donations are still welcome. The money raised will be spent on soap for adults and babies, body wash, hand wash, hand sanitiser, laundry detergent and tissues.