Everything you need to know about Kate Moss’s beauty brand Cosmoss
- Chloe Burcham
It’s time to clear some space in your bathroom cabinet for Kate Moss’s new beauty brand Cosmoss…
Kate Moss is no stranger to the beauty world. She’s been the face of global brands, from the affordable Rimmel London to the ultra-luxurious Decorté, but never before has Kate launched her very own brand – until now, that is.
Launching today, Cosmoss is Kate Moss’s first beauty and wellness brand. Focusing on products that treat both inside and out, Kate worked alongside homoeopath Victoria Young, who now consults on Cosmoss, to create a brand that captured her newfound passions.
“Cosmoss draws on my life experiences, my journey and my transformation,” says Kate. “Each product has been meticulously crafted with wellbeing in mind and designed to unlock new rituals leading you to find inner balance and love. Using only the purest, most potent ingredients, every infusion draws on nature to centre and complete you. A story of reconnection from soul to surface. There is a magic to Cosmoss and I can’t wait for you all to uncover it, just as I did.”
It was during lockdown, when Kate had time to completely switch off and recuperate, that she was able to reconnect with herself and the world around her. Staying at home in the Cotswolds, Kate developed new-found interests in gardening, flower-pressing and wild water swimming. It was this exploration of a deeper connection with nature that sparked her imagination and desire to create wellbeing products that celebrated this at its core.
The collection comprises of products that will fit within your daily routine and aim to replicate the daily rituals Kate has been practising for the last few years. It includes a cleanser, moisturiser, the Sacred Mist eau de parfum and an antioxidant oil.
Alongside skincare, the range also includes two mood-boosting ritual teas: an energising blend for morning and a calming one for evening. While the collection is eye-wateringly expensive, as with any new beauty brand worth its salt, all products are vegan, sustainably sourced and environmentally conscious.
Cosmoss Dawn Tea
With hibiscus flower to energise, bay leaf to support skin, hair and nail health, ginger root to boost immunity and nettle leaf to reduce fatigue, Dawn Tea is the ultimate morning ritual tea. It’s designed to bring you gently out of the dream world to begin your daily self-care journey with an energetic, uplifting experience.
Cosmoss Face Cleanser
Packed with CBD and bakuchiol, this rich and luxurious facial cleanser aims to removes impurities and make-up without stripping the skin’s natural protective barrier. It’s mildly scented and leaves skin soft, refreshed and nourished.
Cosmoss Face Cream
Rich in antioxidants – plus CBD, bakuchiol, shea butter, niacinamide and vitamin E – this nourishing moisturiser ticks all of the beauty buzzword ingredient boxes. It works to rejuvenate the skin and stimulate natural collagen production for a plumper, healthy-looking complexion.
Cosmoss Sacred Mist Eau de Parfum
This eau de parfum contains carefully chosen essential oils to help provide a sense of inner peace. There are notes of orange flower, bergamot, jasmine, tuberose and tonka – creating an uplifting, sensual and wild scent.
