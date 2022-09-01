“Cosmoss draws on my life experiences, my journey and my transformation,” says Kate. “Each product has been meticulously crafted with wellbeing in mind and designed to unlock new rituals leading you to find inner balance and love. Using only the purest, most potent ingredients, every infusion draws on nature to centre and complete you. A story of reconnection from soul to surface. There is a magic to Cosmoss and I can’t wait for you all to uncover it, just as I did.”

It was during lockdown, when Kate had time to completely switch off and recuperate, that she was able to reconnect with herself and the world around her. Staying at home in the Cotswolds, Kate developed new-found interests in gardening, flower-pressing and wild water swimming. It was this exploration of a deeper connection with nature that sparked her imagination and desire to create wellbeing products that celebrated this at its core.