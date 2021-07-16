If you’ve noticed Instagram awash with gingham manicures and smock dresses this summer, and you’ve found yourself skipping the bronzer in favour of rosy blusher, you’ve already cottoned on to spring/summer 2021’s key beauty trend: cottagecore. Inspired by a nostalgic nod to simpler times and the folksy country living of yesteryear, cottagecore style has gained a cult-like following during the past year as a means of embracing and enhancing the lockdowns we’ve spent in our own homes, gardens and local countryside. It has not been possible to travel far so it’s given us a chance to take in our surroundings and appreciate everything homely and comforting – from nurturing sourdough starters and planting window boxes to wearing broderie anglaise and browsing farmers markets.

Reflecting the earthy mood, spring/summer 2021 runways at Erdem and Preen were awash with silks, shirting cottons and ditsy prints. Models at Michael Kors even carried hand-tied wildflowers. The trend has cottoned on with celebrities, too: David Beckham shared his new-found shepherd-chic style on social media and Taylor Swift called one of her recent albums Folklore. The beauty industry has been quick to embrace that we’re favouring handmade and socially conscious products over medical-grade ingredients and fast glamour, too. The key to nailing this trend? Cottagecore beauty shouldn’t look or feel austere. Quite the opposite, it’s a fun nod to country nostalgia. It’s whimsical yet sustainable – think punchy lipstick shades created from natural plant pigments and cottage garden-sourced skincare ingredients.

Co-founder of natural skincare and cosmetics brand The Organic Pharmacy, Margo Marrone, agrees demand has increased for a more ‘natural’ approach to cosmetics and skincare as we navigate a post-pandemic world. “Over the past year, we’ve slowed down and connected to ourselves and nature – think walks in the park and cooking from scratch,” she says. “In turn, this is nurturing for our minds and body. As a result, cottagecore is a lifestyle many people now feel more connected to.” So, if your holiday destination has recently migrated to the red list and a staycation is now firmly on the cards, here are the beauty need-to-knows and must-haves so you can while your summer away in pastoral style…

Beauty products that nail the cottagecore aesthetic

