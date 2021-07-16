All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
It has already taken over the fashion and interiors world and, now, cottagecore is sweeping through our beauty products. Here, we round up the best products that bring a touch of the cosy aesthetic to your beauty routine.
If you’ve noticed Instagram awash with gingham manicures and smock dresses this summer, and you’ve found yourself skipping the bronzer in favour of rosy blusher, you’ve already cottoned on to spring/summer 2021’s key beauty trend: cottagecore.
Inspired by a nostalgic nod to simpler times and the folksy country living of yesteryear, cottagecore style has gained a cult-like following during the past year as a means of embracing and enhancing the lockdowns we’ve spent in our own homes, gardens and local countryside. It has not been possible to travel far so it’s given us a chance to take in our surroundings and appreciate everything homely and comforting – from nurturing sourdough starters and planting window boxes to wearing broderie anglaise and browsing farmers markets.
Reflecting the earthy mood, spring/summer 2021 runways at Erdem and Preen were awash with silks, shirting cottons and ditsy prints. Models at Michael Kors even carried hand-tied wildflowers. The trend has cottoned on with celebrities, too: David Beckham shared his new-found shepherd-chic style on social media and Taylor Swift called one of her recent albums Folklore.
The beauty industry has been quick to embrace that we’re favouring handmade and socially conscious products over medical-grade ingredients and fast glamour, too. The key to nailing this trend? Cottagecore beauty shouldn’t look or feel austere. Quite the opposite, it’s a fun nod to country nostalgia. It’s whimsical yet sustainable – think punchy lipstick shades created from natural plant pigments and cottage garden-sourced skincare ingredients.
Co-founder of natural skincare and cosmetics brand The Organic Pharmacy, Margo Marrone, agrees demand has increased for a more ‘natural’ approach to cosmetics and skincare as we navigate a post-pandemic world.
“Over the past year, we’ve slowed down and connected to ourselves and nature – think walks in the park and cooking from scratch,” she says. “In turn, this is nurturing for our minds and body. As a result, cottagecore is a lifestyle many people now feel more connected to.”
So, if your holiday destination has recently migrated to the red list and a staycation is now firmly on the cards, here are the beauty need-to-knows and must-haves so you can while your summer away in pastoral style…
Beauty products that nail the cottagecore aesthetic
Jo Malone Marmalade Collection
This limited-edition fragrance collection is the stuff of cottagecore dreams. Inspired by the delicate preserves, jams and jellies foraged from hedgerows and cooked up in country kitchens, Jo Malone’s new Tangy Rhubarb cologne evokes memories of sharp-but-sweet homemade puddings while Rose Blush Cologne is inspired by traditionally made rose jelly. And the white and blue gingham bottles? Folksy perfection.
Shop Jo Malone Marmalade Collection at Jo Malone, from £55 each
Compagnie de Provence Exfoliating Liquid Marseille Soap
Laced with ground olive stones that are the by-products of olive oil production, this gently buffing body cleanser takes waste-not-want-not beauty to a new level – each batch is made from botanical oils and 98% natural origin ingredients and blended in an actual cauldron. The blush-pink glass dispenser is not only cute, it’s refillable and recyclable, too. And the best part? The exfoliating blend of citrus oils and traditionally made Marseille soap leaves your skin smooth, soft and radiant.
Shop Compagnie de Provence Exfoliating Liquid Marseille Soap at Liberty London, £27.50
The Organic Pharmacy Volumising Balm Gloss
As if the daisy ditsy-print packaging isn’t ticking the cottagecore boxes enough, these hybrid oil-glosses are 100% eco-certified and made from natural seed oils. There are three punchy shades, all of which are derived from plant pigments and they deliver serious hydration and plumping volume. Red or Blush Pink are all the shades you need for just-bitten lips to rival a Jane Austen heroine.
Shop The Organic Pharmacy Volumising Balm Gloss at The Organic Pharmacy, £25 each
Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask
This soothing mask might look like it ought to be slathered on freshly baked loaves but it actually transforms from a whipped-honey texture into a warming balm on contact with the skin. It harnesses the natural antibacterial properties of echinacea honey and skin-healing propolis, a resin-like substance with healing properties which is naturally sourced from Farmacy’s own beehives, to calm stressed-out complexions, redness and smooth fine lines.
Shop Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask at Cult Beauty, £36
Jo Loves Orange Butterflies Eau de Parfum
Nothing says ‘cottage garden’ like darting butterflies and this evocative scent of sun-drenched wildflowers topped with notes of petitgrain. Yet, this uplifting concoction is far from a predictable powdery floral. Instead, it has a luxe edge, thanks to blooming botanicals freshened with sharp top notes of orange blossom.
Shop Jo Loves Orange Butterflies Eau de Parfum at Space NK, £115
Herbivore Pink Cloud Creamy Jelly Cleanser
Foraged tremolla mushrooms form the base of this low-foam cleanser for good reason – they hold 500 times their weight in water, meaning cushiony hydration and zero-dryness. Added rose hydrosol calms redness and inflammation, so skin is left squeaky clean but plump and not stripped.
Shop Herbivore Pink Cloud Creamy Jelly Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £22
True Grace Vine Tomato Candle
Each hand-blown glass candle holder is filled with a hand-poured blend of beeswax and rapeseed oil wax from True Grace’s own green-powered factory in the Wiltshire countryside. Vine Tomato is designed to smell like a ramble through a glass-walled greenhouse that is filled with ripening tomato plants. It’s savoury yet fresh and laced with tomato leaf, pink grapefruit and earthy base wood notes.
Main image: courtesy of brands