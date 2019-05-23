Eco-friendly alternatives to plastic cotton buds worth knowing about

The proposed ban will come into place in April 2020 and also includes the supply of both plastic straws and stirrers, but they will still be available to people with medical needs. It’s estimated that 1.8 billion cotton buds are used every single year, with 10% of them being flushed down toilets, which means they can end up in waterways and oceans, causing blockages and harm to wildlife. Although there’s still just under a year until the ban will be enforced, it’s definitely not too early to start replacing the plastic ones with eco-friendly alternatives. Here’s our round-up of what’s available…

The best plastic-free, eco-friendly cotton buds