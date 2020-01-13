Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Billy Porter just brought back temporary tattoos at the Critics’ Choice Awards
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet featured some incredible beauty looks, but it was Billy Porter who really caught our eye.
We’ve only just recovered from last week’s Golden Globes mayhem – where an abundance of classic red lipstick looks made a very welcome appearance – and now the Critics’ Choice awards are here to bring us even more fashion and beauty inspiration.
First up, it seems the trend for curated ears is going nowhere, with actors including Anne Hathaway and Cynthia Erivo making their earrings take centre stage.
Then there was fashion icon Billy Porter, who appears to have made it his 2020 mission to bring back temporary tattoos, and to be honest we’re more than here for it.
Teamed with a pale turquoise strapless dress, a whole load of statement rings and yellow nails, Porter was also covered in temporary butterfly tattoos. They covered his shoulders, décolletage and both arms, with the whole look finished off with a slick of gold eyeliner on the lower lash line. Incredible.
Alongside Porter, here’s a few more of our favourite looks – including Zendaya’s pink eyeshadow and Lupita Nyong’o’s sharp cat eye – from last night’s awards.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter showed once again why he rules the red carpet.
The performer brought back temporary tattoos, wearing an array of butterflies across his arms and chest. Butterflies are a symbol of the transgender community, something Porter noted while walking the red carpet.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added, “[They represent] how you come from the cocoon, you come as one thing, and then you transform into something else,”
Porter also wore one of this year’s biggest trends – neon – on his nails.
Awkwafina
Awkwafina matched her eyes to her dress with shimmering gold eyeshadow. To finish the look, she wore a gorgeous bold red lip.
Florence Pugh
Little Women actor Florence Pugh walked the red carpet with a slicked-back updo and pretty pink shimmery eyes.
Lucy Hale
Like Awkwafina, Lucy Hale was another star that made the case for matching your eyeshadow to your dress. The mint green eyeshadow on the inner corners of her eyes looked incredible.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o’s hair was styled into a chic high bun. To complete the look, stylist Vernon François decorated the base of the bun with gold coils.
Sarah Snook
Succession star Sarah Snook’s signature bob was kept straight and glossy. For make-up, Snook went for darker tones, opting for a deep red lip.
Zendaya
What’s not to love about this look? The dramatic pink eyeshadow, glowing skin, pink lipstick and long braids. We could go on…
Images: Getty