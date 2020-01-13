Beauty

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Billy Porter just brought back temporary tattoos at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Lucy Partington
billy-porter-critics-choice-2020-red-carpet

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet featured some incredible beauty looks, but it was Billy Porter who really caught our eye.

We’ve only just recovered from last week’s Golden Globes mayhem – where an abundance of classic red lipstick looks made a very welcome appearance – and now the Critics’ Choice awards are here to bring us even more fashion and beauty inspiration.

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Phoebe Waller-Bridge says Jennifer Lopez was her Fleabag muse

First up, it seems the trend for curated ears is going nowhere, with actors including Anne Hathaway and Cynthia Erivo making their earrings take centre stage.

Then there was fashion icon Billy Porter, who appears to have made it his 2020 mission to bring back temporary tattoos, and to be honest we’re more than here for it.

Teamed with a pale turquoise strapless dress, a whole load of statement rings and yellow nails, Porter was also covered in temporary butterfly tattoos. They covered his shoulders, décolletage and both arms, with the whole look finished off with a slick of gold eyeliner on the lower lash line. Incredible.

Alongside Porter, here’s a few more of our favourite looks – including Zendaya’s pink eyeshadow and Lupita Nyong’o’s sharp cat eye – from last night’s awards. 

  • Billy Porter

    billy-porter-critics-choice-2020
    Billy Porter

    Billy Porter showed once again why he rules the red carpet.

    The performer brought back temporary tattoos, wearing an array of butterflies across his arms and chest. Butterflies are a symbol of the transgender community, something Porter noted while walking the red carpet.

    Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he added, “[They represent] how you come from the cocoon, you come as one thing, and then you transform into something else,”

    Porter also wore one of this year’s biggest trends – neon – on his nails.

  • Awkwafina

    awkwafina-critics-choice-2020
    Awkwafina

    Awkwafina matched her eyes to her dress with shimmering gold eyeshadow. To finish the look, she wore a gorgeous bold red lip.

  • Florence Pugh

    florence-pugh-critics-choice-2020
    Florence Pugh

    Little Women actor Florence Pugh walked the red carpet with a slicked-back updo and pretty pink shimmery eyes.

  • Lucy Hale

    lucy-hale-critics-choice-2020
    Lucy Hale

    Like Awkwafina, Lucy Hale was another star that made the case for matching your eyeshadow to your dress. The mint green eyeshadow on the inner corners of her eyes looked incredible.

  • Lupita Nyong'o

    lupita-nyongo-critics-choice-2020
    Lupita Nyong'o

    Lupita Nyong’o’s hair was styled into a chic high bun. To complete the look, stylist Vernon François decorated the base of the bun with gold coils.

  • Sarah Snook

    sarah-snook-critics-choice-2020
    Sarah Snook

    Succession star Sarah Snook’s signature bob was kept straight and glossy. For make-up, Snook went for darker tones, opting for a deep red lip.

  • Zendaya

    zendaya-critics-choice-2020
    Zendaya

    What’s not to love about this look? The dramatic pink eyeshadow, glowing skin, pink lipstick and long braids. We could go on…

Images: Getty

Lucy Partington

Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.

Stylist Daily