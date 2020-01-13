Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: the curated ear is here to stay
- Anna Brech
Whether you’re looking for dainty celestial studs or decadent gem clusters, let the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards be your inspiration for a curated ear.
Ever since Maria Tash spearheaded the movement for multiple piercings, the curated ear has been a fixture on red carpets and runways the world over.
And if the Critics’ Choice Awards in Hollywood last night is anything to go by, the trend is here to stay.
Stars from Anne Hathaway to Cynthia Erivo made earrings a central part of their look on the red carpet this weekend; from delicate cuffs to twinkling helix rings and elaborate, gem-encrusted silhouettes well worthy of their Hollywood setting.
What’s striking is the way that these designs manage to strike a balance between decadent statement and something a little offbeat.
At its best, a curated ear is an expression of personality. It’s a symbol of (small-scale) rebellion; of someone who refuses to conform exactly to the rules, and at the same time is having fun with that fact.
Yet, as last night’s event shows, multiple piercings – whether modern and directional (hi there, Olivia Wilde) or elegant and romantic (looking at you, Lucy Hale) – can easily be dressed up as the final flourish to a signature gown or outfit.
In a way, a curated ear is the accessory world’s most talented multi-tasker, trading minimum effort for maximum effect. Come fill your boots with a dash of inspiration direct from Santa Monica:
