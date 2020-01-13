Beauty

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: the curated ear is here to stay

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published

Whether you’re looking for dainty celestial studs or decadent gem clusters, let the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards be your inspiration for a curated ear.

Ever since Maria Tash spearheaded the movement for multiple piercings, the curated ear has been a fixture on red carpets and runways the world over.

And if the Critics’ Choice Awards in Hollywood last night is anything to go by, the trend is here to stay.

You may also like

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: standout fashion moments from the red carpet

Stars from Anne Hathaway to Cynthia Erivo made earrings a central part of their look on the red carpet this weekend; from delicate cuffs to twinkling helix rings and elaborate, gem-encrusted silhouettes well worthy of their Hollywood setting.

What’s striking is the way that these designs manage to strike a balance between decadent statement and something a little offbeat.

At its best, a curated ear is an expression of personality. It’s a symbol of (small-scale) rebellion; of someone who refuses to conform exactly to the rules, and at the same time is having fun with that fact.  

You may also like

5 jewellery brands fashion editors are obsessed with

Yet, as last night’s event shows, multiple piercings – whether modern and directional (hi there, Olivia Wilde) or elegant and romantic (looking at you, Lucy Hale) – can easily be dressed up as the final flourish to a signature gown or outfit.

In a way, a curated ear is the accessory world’s most talented multi-tasker, trading minimum effort for maximum effect. Come fill your boots with a dash of inspiration direct from Santa Monica:

  • Kristen Bell

  • Anne Hathaway

  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Olivia Wilde

  • Alison Brie

  • Lucy Hale

  • Susan Kelechi Watson

  • Keltie Knight

Images: Getty

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

Beauty

10 beautiful constellation and astronomy ear piercings

Get on board with the latest piercing trend

Posted by
Sarah Biddlecombe
Published
Fashion

20 delicate, minimal and chic bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings

20 delicate, minimal and chic bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Fashion

8 jewellery brands that fashion editors are obsessed with

Affordable and chic? Sign us up.

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published
Beauty

6 amazing women shaking up the beauty industry with acts of kindness

From Sali Hughes' genius Beauty Banks to packaging featuring braille, these brands aim to help and empower

Posted by
Amber Ascroft
Published
Fashion

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: how Andrew Scott’s suit became a runaway fashion hit

The Fleabag star won over the Twitter masses with his bold red ensemble.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Stylist Daily