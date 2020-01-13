Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: the curated ear is here to stay

Stars from Anne Hathaway to Cynthia Erivo made earrings a central part of their look on the red carpet this weekend; from delicate cuffs to twinkling helix rings and elaborate, gem-encrusted silhouettes well worthy of their Hollywood setting.

What’s striking is the way that these designs manage to strike a balance between decadent statement and something a little offbeat.

At its best, a curated ear is an expression of personality. It’s a symbol of (small-scale) rebellion; of someone who refuses to conform exactly to the rules, and at the same time is having fun with that fact.