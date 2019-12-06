What happens during a crystal healing session?

I visited Emma Lucy Knowles – London’s queen of crystals and author of The Power of Crystal Healing: Change Your Energy and Live a High-Vibe Life – at her home studio. Knowles is a multi-hyphenated healer, so uses energy work and clairvoyance to assess what her clients need while visualising their future in vivid imagery.

As soon as I walked in, Knowles told me I was about to change jobs. I was – in a couple of weeks – and she said she could physically see the change all around me. She handed me two crystals to hold based on what she perceived I needed: carnelian for energy and clear quartz for clarity.

I lay down fully clothed, and Knowles placed a couple more crystals on my forehead and throat, including kyanite for chakra alignment, absolution, and to help me transition into a deep meditative state. (During a crystal healing session, a practitioner may also place crystals in your hands, depending on what they think you need.)

In many ways, crystal healing is similar to reiki. After lying down, you’ll be led into a guided meditation with deep breathing, and you may also be asked to visualise a bright light while the healer places their hands on or above various points on your body to ‘read’ and ‘redirect’ energy.

As Knowles placed her hands on my chakra points (supposedly to help energy ‘flow’ where it needs to go), I slipped under almost instantly. Behind my closed lids, my eyes kept drifting upwards to the middle of my forehead (where the third eye chakra, the site of intuition and foresight, is said to be), and my palms started to pulsate around the crystals.

At times, one side of my body would get hot with a strong pulse, while the other half lay still and silent. Then the sensation would switch sides. Knowles later told me that this was a sign my energy was flowing to the places that needed it the most.