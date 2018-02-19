The ultimate beginners guide to crystals and crystal healing

How do crystals work?

The whole world is made of energy - every person, every object is vibrating at different frequencies. When we are happy we emit high vibes and when we are burnt out and down we emit low vibes. Energy is fluid and changeable and we can use crystals to change this energy and align ourselves with the vibe we want.

The Egyptians used Hematite crystal as a mirror, The Greeks used to rub the same stone onto their soldiers bodies before they charged forth in to battle - there is literally a crystal to aid and support anything you wish to promote or remove in your life.

Crystal are formed under pressure (much like ourselves), and they can work to heal or realign our energy when it’s out of swing or to amplify and enhance good vibes- to help us feel more alive and bring us within reach of all those desires and goals we’d like to fulfill. They’re the ultimate powerhouses of the earth, ready to raise your vibrations- to walk with you, explore with you, teach you and help you develop your intuition.