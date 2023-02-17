The cub cut trend might be the coolest way to upgrade your bob right now

Remember the wolf cut? Think of the cub cut as its little sister. Both styles are riffs on the mullet and the shag, meaning lots of choppy layers for movement and texture. Where they differ is in length: the wolf cut is for longer hair, while the cub cut is a take on the bob, from shoulder to chin length and above.

Sally Brooks, founder of Brooks & Brooks tells Stylist: “The cub cut is a merge of two of last season’s styles, the bob and the wolf cut. It’s this season’s trend with a blunter exterior but soft seamless layers, making it one of the most versatile looks.

“With a lot of people growing out their wolf cuts and opting for shorter lengths, it’s the perfect hybrid. It has a really versatile feel so can be worked differently each day but with a slightly more understated vibe.”

“As much as I’m sad about it, the mullet and wolf cut are dying out after being leading trends for a long while,” says Sophia Hilton, founder of Not Another Salon. “We’re increasingly influenced by trends coming over from Asia; these influences are pushing us out of our comfort zone. This new look, however, is slightly more commercial, which means you are going to see more people with it than any of the trends before.”