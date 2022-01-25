When it comes to beauty brands that have made their mark and earnt our trust, a few come to mind. Six, to be specific. Drunk Elephant – famed for its use of efficacious, pure ingredients that balance scientific-led storage methods and formulas with a minimalist, yet pretty chic packaging. Skincare fans will know Sunday Riley well, from their popular facial oils to more intensive treatments. Though if you’re aware of Sunday Riley, you would’ve also heard of Fresh – the brand whose ethos revolves around the use of fresh, effective and fragrant ingredients from rose to strawberry and soy.

Make-up-wise, Youtube obsessives will think of Huda Beauty, whose formulas for everything from creamy, matte lipsticks to thick mascara that stays put are perfect for days when you don’t have time to touch up. Whether you have skin that’s prone to redness, rosacea or similar conditions, IT Cosmetics ranks highly. Developed and created by Jamie Kern Lima, who was looking for a way to add kind-to-skin ingredients to help with her rosacea, this stuff not only provides coverage, but helps soothe skin in the long run. Finally, Benefit. A household name whose primer, bronzer and various mascaras have stood the test of time.