All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Our beloved beauty brands hold a special place in our hearts for good reason. Now with 20% off on Cult Beauty, there’s even more reason to love them. Scroll down to discover the discount that’ll brighten up your day.
When it comes to beauty brands that have made their mark and earnt our trust, a few come to mind. Six, to be specific. Drunk Elephant – famed for its use of efficacious, pure ingredients that balance scientific-led storage methods and formulas with a minimalist, yet pretty chic packaging. Skincare fans will know Sunday Riley well, from their popular facial oils to more intensive treatments. Though if you’re aware of Sunday Riley, you would’ve also heard of Fresh – the brand whose ethos revolves around the use of fresh, effective and fragrant ingredients from rose to strawberry and soy.
Make-up-wise, Youtube obsessives will think of Huda Beauty, whose formulas for everything from creamy, matte lipsticks to thick mascara that stays put are perfect for days when you don’t have time to touch up. Whether you have skin that’s prone to redness, rosacea or similar conditions, IT Cosmetics ranks highly. Developed and created by Jamie Kern Lima, who was looking for a way to add kind-to-skin ingredients to help with her rosacea, this stuff not only provides coverage, but helps soothe skin in the long run. Finally, Benefit. A household name whose primer, bronzer and various mascaras have stood the test of time.
One thing is clear: we love these brands. But, what could give us even more reason to love them? Online beauty retailer, Cult Beauty has the answer. All of these aformentioned brands are currently offering their products with a 20% discount.
Not sure where to start with your beauty search? We’ve curated a list of 18 of the most cult items to try. Consider your saving needs officially met…
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped CreamThe Lala Retro Whip is a cream that is as creamy, moisturising and ever-so-comforting as it sounds. A blend of brightening vitamin C, soothing green tea and fatty acids, this is an evening moisturiser that won’t fail to replenish your skin with all the moisture it needs.
Shop Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream at Cult Beauty, £40
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine DropsLoved by beauty influencers and editors alike, this tinted serum gives the appearance of bronze, glowy skin in an instant. Surviving winter with dull skin isn’t an option with this.
Shop Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops at Cult Beauty, £52.80
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day SerumAs vitamin C serums go, this one is up there. Due to the potency of pure vitamin C, Drunk Elephant has created a bottle that tries as hard as it can to prevent it spoiling with its twist cap. Apply in the morning before SPF for brighter skin.
Shop Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Day Serum at Cult Beauty, £52.80
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip CleanserCeramides are renown for their moisturising properties that mimic the skin’s own moisture barrier. If you’re after a gentle cleanser that maintains this very barrier, consider Sunday Riley’s slip cleanser the perfect thing to try next.
Shop Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £22.40
Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid TreatmentIf you’re pretty comfortable with the world of facial acids, let us introduce you to this glycolic acid treatment, which is great for helping smooth and brighten skin.
Shop Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment at Cult Beauty, £68
Sunday Riley U.F.O Clarifying Facial OilFacial oils can be a tricky category to navigate. It can’t be sticky, but it has to be moisturising and sink into skin with ease. Enter, Sunday Riley’s U.F.O oil. Next time you’re looking to gua sha your face, start with a few drops of this.
Shop Sunday Riley U.F.O Clarifying Facial Oil at Cult Beauty, £27.20
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation and SkincareLooking for a medium to full coverage foundation that actually stays put and covers any blemishes? This IT Cosmetics foundation is one you’ll want to try out.
Shop IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation and Skincare at Cult Beauty, £26
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye ConcealerSimilar to the foundation formula, this IT Cosmetics concealer delivers medium coverage that won’t budge. The good thing? You don’t need a lot with each application, so you get your money’s worth.
Shop IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer at Cult Beauty, £20
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ CreamWhen you’re looking for a happy medium between concealer and foundation, venture into the realm of this CC+ cream. Boasting an impressive SPF50 and packed with hyaluronic acid, it’s great for those ‘no make-up make-up days’.
Shop IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream at Cult Beauty, £26
Huda Beauty Legit Lashes MascaraCan’t decide between a thicker or more natural-looking lash? This dual-ended mascara from Huda Beauty gives you the option.
Shop Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Mascara at Cult Beauty, £19.20
Huda Beauty Medium Nude ObsessionsIf there’s one eyeshadow palette that’s universally loved, it’s a set of nudes. This compact option has shimmery peach nudes as well as terracotta mattes, ready to be switched in and out as your work day look transitions to night time drinks.
Shop Huda Beauty Medium Nude Obsessions at Cult Beauty, £21.60
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Cream Glow Sweet NudesIf there’s a Huda Beauty product that makes for a great gift, it’s this. Undeniably creamy, the power bullet lipsticks give so much pigment in just a few swipes.
Shop Huda Beauty Power Bullet Cream Glow Sweet Nudes at Cult Beauty, £17.60
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration TonerWhether you use a toner in your day-to-day routine or occasionally add it to your special pamper night, this Fresh toner is packed with soothing rose water and real rose petals. This is one that will look great on your shelfie.
Shop Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Toner at Cult Beauty, from £16.80
Fresh Sugar Hydrating Mango Lip BalmMango lip balm. Name something else that sounds more appealing. Fresh’s version uses fruit oils, including blackcurrant and apricot kernel to deliver silky smooth hydration that happens to smell great too.
Shop Fresh Sugar Hydrating Mango Lip Balm at Cult Beauty, £12
Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore-Purifying Face MaskWhen your skin needs a rehaul, look to a clay mask. But this Umbrian mask isn’t just any old product. It’s packed with soothing chamomile oil and lavender to help skin that’s been aggravated.
Shop Fresh Umbrian Clay Pore-Purifying Face Mask at Cult Beauty, from £16.80
Benefit Hoola Caramel Matte Bronzing PowderA classic in the Benefit product collection, this matte bronzer delivers a medium coverage finish and comes with the lightweight brush, perfect for touch ups when you’re on the go.
Shop Benefit Hoola Caramel Matte Bronzing Powder at Cult Beauty, £22
Benefit High Beam Satiny Pink Liquid HighlighterAnother great on-the-go product, this pearly pink highlighter is subtle enough for everyday use. Apply to the high points of the face, including the bridge of the nose, the nose tip and the top of cheekbones for the full, everyday glowy effect.
Shop Benefit High Beam Satiny Pink Liquid Highlighter at Cult Beauty, £12.40
Benefit Porefessional Pore Minimising Face PrimerThose who swear by primers will know all about the porefessional. Its gel-like texture delivers a matte finish all over the face with just a tiny pea-sized amount. Make-up glides on seamlessly after and pore size looks reduced.
Shop Benefit Porefessional Pore Minimising Face Primer at Cult Beauty, £23.60
Images: courtesy of brands