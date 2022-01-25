Best Cult Beauty Buys Discounted

The best 18 beauty products from 6 iconic brands on offer at Cult Beauty

Posted by for Beauty

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Our beloved beauty brands hold a special place in our hearts for good reason. Now with 20% off on Cult Beauty, there’s even more reason to love them. Scroll down to discover the discount that’ll brighten up your day.

When it comes to beauty brands that have made their mark and earnt our trust, a few come to mind. Six, to be specific. Drunk Elephant – famed for its use of efficacious, pure ingredients that balance scientific-led storage methods and formulas with a minimalist, yet pretty chic packaging. Skincare fans will know Sunday Riley well, from their popular facial oils to more intensive treatments. Though if you’re aware of Sunday Riley, you would’ve also heard of Fresh – the brand whose ethos revolves around the use of fresh, effective and fragrant ingredients from rose to strawberry and soy. 

Make-up-wise, Youtube obsessives will think of Huda Beauty, whose formulas for everything from creamy, matte lipsticks to thick mascara that stays put are perfect for days when you don’t have time to touch up. Whether you have skin that’s prone to redness, rosacea or similar conditions, IT Cosmetics ranks highly. Developed and created by Jamie Kern Lima, who was looking for a way to add kind-to-skin ingredients to help with her rosacea, this stuff not only provides coverage, but helps soothe skin in the long run. Finally, Benefit. A household name whose primer, bronzer and various mascaras have stood the test of time. 

One thing is clear: we love these brands. But, what could give us even more reason to love them? Online beauty retailer, Cult Beauty has the answer. All of these aformentioned brands are currently offering their products with a 20% discount.

You may also like

The best 13 dresses new to M&S this season

Not sure where to start with your beauty search? We’ve curated a list of 18 of the most cult items to try. Consider your saving needs officially met…

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article