“I tried the no-heat bathrobe curls trick that's all over TikTok”

Like most millennials I know, I finally bit the bullet and did it. I signed up to TikTok. Within just a few minutes, I was hooked. Every scroll brought me viral dances I’m not even remotely cool enough to attempt, emotional love stories and even mesmerising art projects. Then, I stumbled across the hacks.

TikTok is filled with clever tips and tricks for a wide range of things and one in particular really stood out to me: no-heat bathrobe curls – and yes, they’re exactly what they sound like.

Bathrobe curls involves splitting your hair into two sections and braiding each side with your bathrobe belt. After sleeping on it overnight, take the bathrobe belt out of your hair and you should be left with swishy curls or waves.