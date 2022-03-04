16 celebrities with curly bobs, including Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Tracee Ellis Ross and more
From Jhené Aiko to JLo, we round up the celebrities who are loving 2022’s hottest hair trend: the curly bob.
From the power bob to the French bob – there’s one major hair trend taking over 2022 and it’s the bob. But, if you’re blessed with curls, you might be fooled into thinking that a bob hairstyle won’t work for you. Let’s think again. While a bob hairstyle might take a little more taming if you’ve got natural curls, kinks or coils, the curly bob is one of our favourite ever styles.
“I love a curly hair bob as it gives you that width and volume, creating a really cool shape,” says Patrick Wilson, creative artist for ghd hair. “If a bob is a new length you’ve never really braved before, sit down and have a consultation with your stylist. There’s not just a one-length bob; you need to feel comfortable with the desired length. Screenshot some inspiration pictures and talk to your hairstylist about what will work best.”
So, if you’re looking for curly bob inspiration pictures, we can help. We’ve rounded up 16 celebrities who have absolutely slayed a curly bob – all you need to do is sit back, scroll and screenshot. Enjoy.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Yara Shahidi
Look up the definition of “cool girl” and Yara Shahidi’s Instagram pops up. Well, maybe not in real life but definitely in our world. The Black-ish and Grown-ish star wears her curly bob in a centre part, keeping the layers stacked and long throughout the body and shorter around the face.
Bella Hadid
Laura Harrier
Nicole Richie
Rihanna
Kelly Rowland
Mindy Kaling
Jhené Aiko
Accessorised with a hair bow, singer Jhené Aiko’s full curly bob skims her chin and jawline.
Hannah Bronfman
Kerry Washington
Rita Ora
Jonathan Van Ness
Emily Ratajowski
Amandla Stenberg
Jennifer Lopez
Main image: Getty