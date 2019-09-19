Our junior beauty writer’s curly hair routine – in micro detail

Pre-washing curly hair

My hair used to be too dry and damaged to just jump into the shower and start lathering up. Even though I used sulphate-free shampoo, the lengths of my hair still couldn’t handle it without some kind of protective barrier from the suds. Now, my hair’s strengthened so much that I can go right in without a pre-treatment, but I still like to go back to my old method when my hair’s feeling dry or post-colouring.

I’ll either sleep with an oil treatment or hair butter, then wash my roots only the next day and let the shampoo water wash the oil away. If I don’t have a full night to let the oil soak in, then I’ll wet my hair in the shower and coat it with conditioner before shampooing.

I used to sleep in hair masks overnight, but I started experiencing a thing called hygral fatigue. It happens when hair is over-moisturised as a result of being wet and smothered in conditioning products for too long, with the cuticle swelling up too much to the point where it weakens over time.

My hair felt mushy and limp, but it bounced back once I stopped overnight masking and started using more protein treatments (which add strength and structure to the hair). Oils work best to protect the hair and condition the scalp, but most are too heavy for me to use as a styling product so I use them as armour against shampoo instead.

Best pre-shampoo treatments for curly hair