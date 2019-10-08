Here’s what happened when our beauty editor stopped straightening her naturally curly hair

Believe it or not, my hair is naturally curly.

Whenever I tell people that, I’m usually met with a surprised or shocked response, mostly because I straighten it every single day (unless I’m on holiday, in which case I will happily let it dry naturally in the sun) so you’d never actually know by looking at it.

I’ve straightened my hair for years. When I was at secondary school I’d carry around portable Babyliss straighteners (that were powered by a literal gas canister) to use if it became victim to even the slightest gust of wind. I think they only reached about 8°C so while they did little to nothing, it was the act of straightening that, psychologically, made me feel better about how I looked that day.