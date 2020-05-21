“You can gently push cuticles back to make the nail bed look cleaner and healthier with the help of an intensive cuticle treatment like Jessica Nourish Therapeutic Cuticle Formula, £12.53. Apply it generously, massage it in and leave for a couple of minutes to absorb and soften.

“Then use a clean damp flannel, with a slightly exfoliating texture, to rub in circular motions. This will remove the excess and allow you to gently push your cuticle back as well as banishing the dead skin cells that can cause hangnails and make gel manicures lift,” explains Rooke.

“Be careful when dealing with the ‘half moon’ area close to your cuticle, though. This controls the health of the nail growing through. When pushing back your cuticles, make sure you don’t apply too much pressure here as it could affect how the new nail grows, creating ridges or white spots,” she adds.

And hacking at our cuticle isn’t the only manicure mishap we’re making.

“It’s not always a good idea to soak your cuticles in warm water. It might feel nice at the time, but as we all know after a lot of housework when our hands are immersed in water, it can really dry the area out. Wear gloves when doing the washing up and using cleaning products to avoid this,” advises Rooke.