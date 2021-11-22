A winter-ready manicure is nothing new. From dark scarlet to deep navy, stark black and the ever-classic chocolate brown, we cycle through the seasonal shades much like dark lipstick and darker hair colours – expensive brunette, anyone?

But, in a bid to keep our nail colour as exciting as the countdown to 25 December, I propose we try something new. Something decidedly more green.

Ranging from emerald (of which there are dark and light iterations) to Bottega, racing green, velvet, ivy and opal, dark green nails are having a moment in our collective winter manicure consciousness. Splashed over social media, the possible shade choices (and combinations) add new meaning to rethinking an old classic.