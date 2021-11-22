11 dark green nail shades that will inspire you to switch up your winter manicure
Allow us to gently encourage you to embrace dark green nails this winter.
A winter-ready manicure is nothing new. From dark scarlet to deep navy, stark black and the ever-classic chocolate brown, we cycle through the seasonal shades much like dark lipstick and darker hair colours – expensive brunette, anyone?
But, in a bid to keep our nail colour as exciting as the countdown to 25 December, I propose we try something new. Something decidedly more green.
Ranging from emerald (of which there are dark and light iterations) to Bottega, racing green, velvet, ivy and opal, dark green nails are having a moment in our collective winter manicure consciousness. Splashed over social media, the possible shade choices (and combinations) add new meaning to rethinking an old classic.
So, before you plump for the same colour you always choose (guilty as charged), consider a dark green. It might just become your new go-to. Here are 11 I love for us right now.
Emerald
Light emerald
Racing green
Ivy
Sacramento
Bottega
Opal
Velvet
Pear
Dark green accents
Multi-toned dark green
